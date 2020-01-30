Invisible War Wounds Like Traumatic Brain Injuries Often Overlooked But Can Be Devastating

Traumatic brain injuries were recently thrust into the national spotlight after President Donald Trump downplayed the seriousness of the problem. Experts say that's common for the injuries that can't be seen. In other public health news: lung-cancer screenings, lab-grown "mini-brains," airplane safety, chronic inflammation, and fitness apps.

The Associated Press: Brain Injuries In Iraq Put Attention On Invisible War Wounds

The spotlight on brain injuries suffered by American troops in Iraq this month is an example of America's episodic attention to this invisible war wound, which has affected hundreds of thousands over the past two decades but is not yet fully understood. Unlike physical wounds, such as burns or the loss of limbs, traumatic brain injuries aren’t obvious and may take time to diagnose. (1/30)

Boston Globe: Soldiers With Traumatic Brain Injuries Have High Rates Of Mental Health Disorders, UMass Study Finds

American soldiers who suffered moderate or severe traumatic brain injuries are more likely to experience a range of mental health disorders compared with soldiers with other serious injuries, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The research was published in the journal Military Medicine and is believed to be the “largest and broadest look at severe combat injury in the military and associated mental health outcomes,” according to a UMass news release. (Sweeney, 1/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Lung-Cancer Screening Saves Heavy Smokers’ Lives, Study Finds

Screening for lung cancer reduces deaths among current and former heavy smokers, according to a new study published Wednesday that adds to the evidence supporting wider testing. The study, conducted by researchers in the Netherlands and Belgium and published online by the New England Journal of Medicine, found that scanning the lungs of heavy smokers reduced lung-cancer deaths by 24% in men and 33% in women over the course of a decade. (Abbott, 1/29)

NPR: Lab-Grown 'Minibrains' Are An Imperfect Model Of The Human Brain

Brain organoids, often called "minibrains," have changed the way scientists study human brain development and disorders like autism. But the cells in these organoids differ from those in an actual brain in some important ways, scientists reported Wednesday in the journal Nature. (Hamilton, 1/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Southwest Flew Millions On Jets With Unconfirmed Maintenance Records, Government Report Says

A government report to be released in coming days says Southwest Airlines Co. failed to prioritize safety and the airline’s regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration, hasn’t done enough about it. Southwest pilots flew more than 17 million passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records over roughly two years, and in 2019 smashed both wingtips of a jet on a runway while repeatedly trying to land amid gale-force winds, according to the Transportation Department report, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. (Pasztor and Sider, 1/30)

The Washington Post: What Is Chronic Inflammation, And What Can You Do About It?

We all had early experiences with inflammation: a splinter that turned the skin around it red, a sprained ankle that swelled and displayed disturbing bluish-black hues. We came to understand that these reactions, termed acute inflammation, are the body’s way of protecting us, by sending white blood cells to the site of an injury to ward off further damage, promote healing and fight infection. The five signs of acute inflammation — redness, heat, swelling, pain and loss of function — usually fade as the wound heals. (Burfoot, 1/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Fitness Apps That Find A Way To Stick Around

Fitness spending usually spikes in January, as the optimists among us kick off the new year by joining a gym. But few people stick with the program for long. By June, more than half of these new members will have dropped out. Although attrition remains stubbornly high across the industry, one fitness category is showing promise: On-demand, app-based fitness programs are retaining new customers longer than their brick and mortar counterparts, according to a new study by Cardlytics, a firm that tracks digital-spending habits of more than 128 million bank accounts. (Potkewitz, 1/29)

