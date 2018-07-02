Abortion rights advocates said the ruling also weakened chances for the "fetal heartbeat law'' passed this year.

Des Moines Register: Iowa Supreme Court Rules Abortion Waiting Period Unconstitutional Iowa women have a fundamental right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday. The landmark 5-2 decision tossed out a 72-hour waiting period requirement, which legislators passed in 2017. Experts said the justices' decision could dim the chances for a 2018 "fetal heartbeat" law, which would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. (Leys and Gruber-Miller, 6/29)

Des Moines Register: How Iowans Are Reacting To A State Supreme Court Abortion Decision

The ruling was a major victory for supporters of abortion access and a blow to abortion opponents, who control the state Capitol and have approved increasingly restrictive abortion laws. Here's what people are saying about the ruling. Suzanna deBaca, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland: "We are elated the Court blocked Gov. Reynolds’ egregious anti-woman agenda of making safe, legal abortion harder to access. No matter what she or her allies in the Legislature throw at us, Planned Parenthood will continue to stand up for Iowa women." (6/29)