Is Fresh Food Supply Jeopardized? Growers In California Press Government For More Visas For Guest Workers

A shortage of workers threatens the $50 billion industry, but the federal government claims it will process returning H-2 workers who are eligible while ensuring public safety. Supply news is also on the strong storage system and Amazon's temporary closure in New York.

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus And Food Supply: Visa Bottleneck Raises Labor Concerns

California’s nearly $50-billion agricultural industry is bracing for a potential labor shortfall that could hinder efforts to maintain the nation’s fresh produce supply amid the widening coronavirus outbreak. The immediate concern centers on a backlog in the recruitment of foreign guest workers because of the virus-related shutdown of consul offices processing agricultural H2-A visas in Mexico. (Mohan, 3/18)

Politico: No Need To Hoard: There’s Plenty Of Food In The System

Don’t be fooled by the barren grocery store shelves: There’s plenty more food on the way. Meat, dairy and produce groups as well as federal regulators say the U.S. has an ample amount of products in cold storage to handle the unexpected demand for food and household products from Americans. (McCrimmon and Boudreau, 3/18)

Reuters: Amazon Shuts New York Delivery Station After Worker Gets Coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday said it was closing a small New York warehouse temporarily after one of its associates tested positive for the coronavirus, a move that highlights the operational risk it faces as the disease spreads. The company said it has sent associates home from the delivery station with full pay as it sanitizes the facility, its first in the United States known to have a case of the virus. (Dastin, 3/19)

