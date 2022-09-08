Israeli Team Unearths Antibodies That Can Fight All Known Covid Variants
The antibodies can tackle every covid strain, including delta and omicron variants, and could potentially be infused into patients. The recent study is based on earlier work where immune cells were sequenced from people who'd recovered from the original covid strain in Israel.
The Times of Israel:
Two Antibodies Identified In Israel Can Fight All Known COVID Strains, Study Finds
Israeli scientists say they have identified antibodies that are so powerful in neutralizing the coronavirus that they could eliminate the need for more vaccine boosters. A research team at Tel Aviv University experimented with numerous antibodies and found that two in particular neutralize all known strains of the coronavirus, including Delta and Omicron, in a lab setting. (Jeffay, 9/7)
Business Standard News:
Two Israel-Based Antibodies May Fight All Known Covid-19 Strains: Study
The study, recently published in the journal Communications Biology, is a continuation of a preliminary research conducted in October 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 crisis. At that time, the team sequenced all the B immune system cells from the blood of people who had recovered from the original COVID-19 strain in Israel, and isolated nine antibodies that the patients produced. (9/8)
Read the study —
Conformational flexibility in neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 by naturally elicited anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies