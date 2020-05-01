It’s About More Than Ventilators: Inadequate Access To Dialysis Threatens Patients Also Hit By Kidney Failure
The New York Times:
With Kidney Treatment In High Demand, A Patient’s Health Quickly Declines
Orphaned as a youth in Bangladesh, Jamal Uddin worked in a ribbon factory in Lower Manhattan while attending high school, before graduating from college and ultimately finding a career helping people with H.I.V./AIDS. Over his 68 years he had proved that he was a survivor, but the battle of his life would take shape in a Brooklyn intensive care unit as the new coronavirus swept the city. He had a ventilator to help him breathe, the one piece of equipment everyone feared would be unavailable if the hospitals were overwhelmed. (Kulish, 5/1)
Stat:
Experts Question Facebook's Approach To Combat Covid-19 Misinformation
In an attempt to corral false coronavirus claims, Facebook launched a new strategy last month that the social media giant says pulls from a string of psychology studies on combating inaccurate posts. The problem: The researchers behind some of those papers and outside experts say Facebook appears to be interpreting the findings incorrectly — and their approach could be running counter to the goal of tamping down on runaway misinformation. (Brodwin, 5/1)
CIDRAP:
New York City Data Show Pandemic Hits Poor Harder
COVID-19 infected and killed more people in poor, ethnically diverse New York City boroughs than in affluent, predominantly white ones, according to a research letter published yesterday in JAMA. Also, a prospective case series in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) of 86 COVID-19 patients with immune-mediated inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis found that those taking anticytokine biologics or immunomodulatory therapies did not have worse outcomes than their peers. (Van Beusekom, 4/30)
Stateline:
Youth, Disconnected: Coronavirus Leaves Some Behind
After two weeks of “mental toughness” training, 20 teenagers and young adults in a YouthBuild daily program in Enid, Oklahoma, were on the cusp of turning their lives around. Out of school and out of work, they proved to organizers that they could be punctual, follow instructions and work hard. As a result, the youths were invited to the next phase of the program: working toward earning their high school diplomas and helping with local construction projects. (Simpson, 5/1)