‘It’s Important To Remember That Flu Is A Serious Disease’: Vicious Season Continues To Ramp Up Across U.S.

Doctors worry that people will dismiss the severity of the flu, but this year is not the year to write it off.

New Hampshire Public Radio: Flu 'Widespread' In N.H., Linked To 10 Adult Deaths

New Hampshire is one of 49 states reporting “widespread” flu activity, meaning the virus is rearing its head in more than half of the state. And according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Human Services, at least 10 adults have died from the virus in New Hampshire since September. (McDermott, 1/17)

Orlando Sentinel: Flu Widespread In Central Florida And The Nation, Sickening Many

After two relatively mild seasons, the flu virus is once again proving its unpredictable nature, peaking earlier than usual in Central Florida and on track to become the most widespread outbreak in recent history, affecting the entire country. Local emergency departments, urgent care centers and intensive care units, where more severe cases of flu end up, are reporting higher traffic than usual because of the spike in the number of flu cases. (Miller, 1/17)

USA Today: Flu Kills 10-Year-Old Connecticut Boy Who Traveled To Hockey Tournament

A 10-year-old Connecticut boy attending a hockey tournament in neighboring New York state has died from complications caused by the flu. Nico Mallozzi, of New Canaan, Conn., started feeling ill last week but wanted to be with his team, the RoughRiders, in Buffalo for the weekend, local media reported. However, the boy began feeling sicker and was taken to the emergency room at a Buffalo hospital, where he was diagnosed with Influenza B, New Canaan Director of Health David Reed said, according to the New Canaan Advertiser. (Diebel, 1/17)

Kansas City Star: Flu Is Most Prevalent In Missouri According To Kinsa Smart Thermometer Data

Kinsa’s thermometers connect to smartphones and can take a fever and other symptoms like cough and sore throat entered into a mobile app to track suspected case of flu. Its latest analysis estimates that about 5.2 percent of Missourians were sick last week, the highest rate in the country. (Marso, 1/17)

