Johnson & Johnson Launches Defensive Measures Against Accusations That It Knew About Asbestos For Decades

The company, which is reeling from a Reuters investigation that showed company leaders were aware of asbestos since the 1970s, took out a full-page ad — headlined “Science. Not sensationalism.” — in newspapers including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The ad asserts that J&J has scientific evidence its talc is safe and beneficial to use.

Reuters: J&J Moves To Limit Impact Of Reuters Report On Asbestos In Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson on Monday scrambled to contain fallout from a Reuters report that the healthcare conglomerate knew for decades that cancer-causing asbestos lurked in its Baby Powder, taking out full-page newspaper ads defending its product and practices, and readying its chief executive for his first television interview since investors erased tens of billions of dollars from the company’s market value. (12/18)

The Hill: Johnson & Johnson Pushes Back On Asbestos Report: 'Our Talc Is Safe'

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Monday launched a national ad campaign defending itself following a news report that said the company knew for decades its talc baby powder contained traces of asbestos. The company took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to argue that the findings cited in a recent Reuters investigative piece are not backed by science. (Weixel, 12/17)

