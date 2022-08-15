Joint Commission’s New Accreditation Standards Tackle Health Disparities
As of Jan 1., primary care clinics, behavioral health centers, and other health systems will be subject to new accreditation standards that are aimed at reducing health disparities. Separately, Humana is buying a Wisconsin-based Medicaid company, Salem Health has radiation incidents, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
The Joint Commission To Add Health Equity Standards To Accreditations
The Joint Commission has established new accreditation standards to accelerate equity efforts within healthcare organizations. As of Jan. 1, accreditation programs for primary care clinics, behavioral health centers, critical access facilities and hospitals will include new mandates for their leaders. The updated standards include designating an officer to lead a strategy for reducing health disparities and screening patients for social determinants of health. (Hartnett, 8/12)
In other health care industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
Humana Invests In Medicaid Plan As Dual-Eligible Market Share Rises
Humana will pay an undisclosed sum to buy Wisconsin-based Medicaid managed-care company Inclusa, cementing its foothold in the increasingly competitive market for dual-eligible patients. Inclusa provides long-term care services to approximately 16,600 older adults and individuals with disabilities, according to Humana. The deal, announced Friday, is subject to regulatory approval. (Tepper, 8/12)
AP:
2 Radiation Incidents Investigated At Salem Health
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. (8/13)
Stat:
Private Equity Is Shortchanging Kids With Autism, Parents, Clinicians Say
When a new person comes into his living room, a giggly “E” smiles and passes a balloon her way. His fifth birthday was a few weeks ago, and these half-filled remnants still loiter around his suburban house. (Bannow, 8/15)
On health care costs and price transparency —
Bangor Daily News:
Maine Hospitals Still Aren't Complying With Federal Price-Transparency Law
The Bangor Daily News looked at the price transparency options included for the 36 members of the Maine Hospital Association and found that all had some consumer information available. But many appeared to be lacking information making them fully compliant, while others had entries that appeared to obscure data. (Andrews, 8/15)
Stat:
Cancer Patient Who Pushed For Drug Pricing Reform Isn't Done Yet
After six years of relentless advocacy work, David Mitchell was finally on the cusp of defeating his Goliath — the pharmaceutical industry. (Cohrs, 8/14)
KHN:
Community Health Centers’ Big Profits Raise Questions About Federal Oversight
Just off the deserted town square, with its many boarded-up businesses, people lined up at the walk-up pharmacy window at Genesis Health Care, a federally funded clinic. Drug sales provide the bulk of the revenue for Genesis, a nonprofit community health center treating about 11,000 mostly low-income patients in seven clinics across South Carolina. (Galewitz and Sable-Smith, 8/15)
KHN:
Watch: How Nursing Homes Put Friends And Families On The Hook For Residents’ Debts
Barbara Robinson was just trying to help her mother’s friend sign up for Medicaid and move into the Monroe County nursing home in Rochester, New York. But because Robinson signed the admissions form, the nursing home considered her financially responsible for the woman’s care, Anna Werner reported for CBS News. After the woman died, the county sued Robinson for $21,000 in unpaid bills. This report was done in partnership with a KHN-NPR investigation of America’s medical debt crisis. Noam N. Levey, KHN senior correspondent, wrote about Lucille Brooks, another woman sued by Monroe County, this time over her brother’s nursing home bill. (8/12)