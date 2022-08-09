Judge Could Pause Georgia’s Abortion Ban On Privacy Violation Grounds

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is considering arguments that challenge the new anti-abortion law on the grounds it violates the state constitution. He may choose to suspend the law while the case makes its way through court.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Judge Could Soon Decide Temporary Fate Of New Georgia Abortion Law

A Fulton County Superior Court judge on Monday heard arguments on whether the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy should stop the state’s new abortion law from being enforced. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney listened to about two hours of arguments from attorneys representing the state and those challenging the law, saying he would make decision about whether to temporarily stop enforcement of the law while the case makes its way through the legal process. (Prabhu, 8/8)

In abortion news from Indiana, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Michigan —

Indianapolis Star: Lilly, Cummins Waited Until Holcomb Signed Abortion Ban To Speak Out

Eli Lilly and Co., and Cummins have released statements taking Indiana to task for adopting a near-total abortion ban since the law was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb Friday, but neither of the two Indiana companies publicly spoke against the legislation in the preceding weeks despite being given multiple opportunities. (Huang and Kane, 8/9)

Axios: Nebraska Republicans Lack Votes To Amend State's Abortion Laws

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) was unable to garner enough votes Monday to convene a special legislative session for the state to consider stricter abortion laws. (Habeshian, 8/8)

NBC News: Abortion Laws In Texas, Wisconsin Forcing Pregnant Women To Wait For Care

“Prior to SB8, most providers would offer the patient an opportunity to induce labor or have a procedure in order to prevent those complications from happening,” said Dr. Anitra Beasley, an OB-GYN and associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine, who wasn’t involved with the research. “And now we’re waiting till the complications are happening. It can be really dangerous. That’s the reason why it’s not something we want to do.” (Dunn and Dahlgren, 8/9)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Abortion Rates, Data: What We Know About Women Who Get Them

While the rate of abortions performed in Michigan had been decreasing from 1987 to 2009, the rates have been rising since, according to MDHHS data. The state requires abortion providers to report a variety of abortion-related data every year, including demographic and geographic details. (Thakkar, 8/8)

Patients continue to have difficulty getting some drugs —

The Washington Post: Abortion Bans Complicate Access To Drugs For Cancer, Arthritis, Even Ulcers

Becky Hubbard, 46, has decided to get sterilized so that she can go back on the only medication that has relieved her disabling pain from rheumatoid arthritis for the last eight years. Soon after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the Tennessee woman said she got an ultimatum from her rheumatologist. If she wanted to stay on the treatment of choice for her condition, a drug called methotrexate, she was told she had to go on birth control despite her age and history of infertility. (Shepherd and Sellers, 8/8)

The Washington Post: A Look At Some Medications Under Increased Scrutiny Amid Abortion Bans

Since abortion bans have taken effect in many states, there is increased scrutiny on drugs that can be used to terminate pregnancies that also have other common uses, as well as on drugs for non-pregnancy-related conditions that are known to harm a developing fetus. The list of drugs that can cause birth defects is long, including some antibiotics such as Cipro, mood stabilizers including lithium, and several medications to control arthritis, epilepsy and even acne. (Sellers, 8/8)

Also —

PBS NewsHour: Despite State Efforts To Protect Abortion Access, Asian Americans In Michigan Still See Obstacles

Shortly after the Roe ruling came down, Isra Pananon Weeks, interim executive director of National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF), called the high court’s decision a “direct and pernicious assault” on AAPI communities and other marginalized groups “where the path to abortion care is riddled with language barriers, cultural stigmas, and low rates of insurance coverage among our most vulnerable community members.” (Kai-Hwa Wang, 8/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription