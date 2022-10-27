Judge In Capitol Riot Case Cites Md. Man’s Autism During Sentencing
U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden found that a rioter with Asperger's syndrome was susceptible to mob persuasion and therefore won't serve jail time. Also in the news: States dropping the teen mental health survey, a North Carolina nurse charged with murder, and more.
Politico:
Jan. 6 Rioter Gets Probation Not Prison After Judge Finds Autism Played A Role
A Jan. 6 rioter who wielded a hatchet and smashed two windows with a flagpole will serve no jail time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, finding that Asperger’s syndrome made him susceptible to the influence of the mob. Nicholas Rodean of Frederick, Md., attempted to address U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden Wednesday and visibly struggled to complete thoughts and sentences while explaining and apologizing for his Jan. 6 conduct. At one point, he clutched his head in frustration. McFadden ultimately chose to sentence Rodean to 240 days of home confinement. But he said he was convinced that Rodean’s severe mental illness significantly mitigated “the blameworthiness of your conduct.” (Cheney, 10/26)
In other health news from the states —
Health News Florida:
'Enormous Loss': Advocates Lament States Like Florida Dropping The Teen Mental Health Survey
In April, the Florida Department of Education announced it would not participate in a key part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior surveys that reaches more than 80,000 students. Over the past 30 years, the state-level surveys, conducted anonymously during each odd-numbered year, have helped elucidate the mental health stressors and safety risks for high school students. (Chang, 10/26)
AP:
NC Nurse Charged With Murder In Deaths Of 2 Patients
A former nurse at a North Carolina hospital has been charged in the deaths of two patients after officials said he injected them with lethal doses of insulin. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced at a news conference Tuesday that Johnathan Howard Hayes, a registered nurse, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, news outlets reported. Hayes worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. (10/26)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
San Diego Doctor Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Jail Death
A doctor accused of neglecting a critically ill woman incarcerated in a San Diego County jail was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter. (Davis, 10/26)
Bangor Daily News:
Kennebunk Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Prescribing Unnecessary Opioids
A Maine doctor was arrested on Wednesday in Kennebunk on charges that she unnecessarily prescribed opioids and provided other controlled substances outside of her professional practice. (Stockley, 10/26)