Judge Rules Against Bid By 18 State A.G.s To Block Trump’s Order To End Some ACA Subsidies

The subsidies in question are those made to insurers under the Affordable Care Act to hold down the out-of-pocket costs of some lower-income people. President Donald Trump announced Oct. 12 that he would stop these payments.

Los Angeles Times: Judge Refuses To Block Trump's Order To End Obamacare Subsidies

A federal judge in San Francisco refused Wednesday to block President Trump’s order to end government subsidies required by the Affordable Care Act. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, an Obama appointee, said Trump’s action would create little harm because most states anticipated it and established measures to keep premiums stable. (Dolan and Lauter, 10/25)

Associated Press: Judge: Trump Doesn't Have To Resume Health Care Subsidies

The payments reimburse insurers for reducing out-of-pocket costs to low-income consumers who get coverage under former President Barack Obama's health care law. Trump halted the payments earlier this month, saying "Obamacare" is imploding. He says the subsidies should be explicitly authorized by Congress. (10/25)

Reuters: Judge Rejects Bid By 18 U.S. States To Revive Obamacare Subsidies

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco sided with the Trump administration, saying the government does not have to make the payments while litigation over the subsidies unfolds. (10/25)

Politico: Judge Denies Emergency Order To Force Continued Obamacare Subsidy Payments

A hearing over the restraining order was held Monday in federal court in San Francisco. At that time, the judge said he planned to issue his ruling on Tuesday. (Colliver, 10/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription