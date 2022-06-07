Judge Rules Oklahoma’s Controversial Lethal Injections Are Permitted

The three-drug protocol used for executions in Oklahoman was challenged by allegations it causes "impermissible pain and suffering," but after a complex legal case involving many medical opinions, it has been ruled constitutional. Meanwhile, in Ohio a transgender sports bans may lead to genital checks.

CNN: Judge Rules Oklahoma's Lethal Injection Method Is Constitutional Following A Legal Challenge From Dozens Of Death Row Prisoners

Oklahoma's use of a three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional, a federal judge ruled Monday following a lawsuit from nearly 30 people on death row challenging the protocol. The suit, brought on behalf of 28 death row prisoners, named officials with multiple Oklahoma corrections agencies and claimed the state's lethal injection method violates the Eighth Amendment because it causes "constitutionally impermissible pain and suffering," according to the ruling. (Wolfe, Musa and Razek, 6/7)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Transgender Athlete Bill Could Require Genital Checks

As soon as House Republicans passed a bill to block transgender girls from playing on female sports teams in K-12 or college, opponents started questioning how physicians would verify a minor's biology. They claim girls of all ages could be required to undergo full pelvic exams if an opposing team's coach, player or parent questioned their sex. They're right. House Bill 151, also called the "Save Women's Sports Act," says if a participant's sex is disputed, she must verify her sex with a physician in "only" the following ways. 1. An exam of her internal and external reproductive anatomy. 2. Her normal "endogenously produced levels of testosterone." 3. An analysis of her genetic makeup. (Staver, 6/6)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New Tracking System For Sexual Assault Kits Debuts In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s new system for tracking sexual assault kits as they move from hospital staff to law enforcement and crime lab testing has now launched, Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday. The tracking system was created as a result of legislation signed into law in December. It allows survivors of sexual assault to log onto a database using a barcode, and not any personally identifiable information, to view the status of the kit as it goes through the testing process. The system’s debut continues a yearslong effort by the Wisconsin Department of Justice to improve the investigations of sexual assault kits statewide. In 2014, Kaul’s predecessor, Brad Schimel, launched an effort to test thousands of untested kits held by law enforcement and hospitals. (Hughes, 6/6)

Indianapolis Star: Indiana Launches New Program To Get Rid Of Toxic Firefighting Foam

From Joel Thacker’s office window, he can see the Indiana Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial — a large limestone pillar dedicated to those Hoosiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The names of eight firefighters were added to it last year, the State Fire Marshal said. Six of them were due to cancer. Heart disease and stroke used to be the leading cause of death among firefighters. But from 2002 to 2019, cancer caused 65% of firefighter line-of-duty deaths, according to the International Association of Firefighters. Research now shows that one of the tools firefighters use for taming blazes is also a main source of cancer-causing chemicals. PFAS is a huge group of toxic chemicals used in thousands of consumer products — including foams used to extinguish fires. (Bowman, 6/7)

AP: Partly Treated Sewage Found Running Into Blackstone River

Environmental officials are urging residents to avoid a stretch of the Blackstone River after finding that sewage was leaking into the river from a wastewater treatment plant on Sunday. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said it’s investigating the discharge of partly treated wastewater from the Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility. Officials said they were made aware of the discharge Sunday morning and that it is “currently ongoing.” (6/5)

AP: Hard Rock Boss Confers With NJ Governor On Casino Smoking

The chairman of the global Hard Rock casino and entertainment company spoke recently with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about the “economic challenges” of banning smoking in casinos, which a bill pending in the state Legislature would do. Murphy has said he will sign a bill banning smoking in the nine Atlantic City casinos if the Legislature passes it. A spokeswoman said Monday he maintains that stance, but declined further comment. (Parry, 6/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription