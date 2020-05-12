Judges Orders Maryland Prison To Test More Vulnerable Inmates; Children’s Hospital Reports First Two Cases Of Rare Condition In D.C.

Media outlets report on news from Maryland, the District of Columbia, New York, Massachusetts, New York, Alaska, Maine, Ohio, Wisconsin, Louisiana and California,

The Washington Post: Prince George’s Jail Must Plan To Test More Inmates For Covid-19, Federal Judge Orders

A federal judge on Monday ordered the Prince George’s County jail to identify all inmates who are medically vulnerable to covid-19 after a court-ordered inspection of the facility found that a limited number of tests have been conducted for the novel coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis asked whether inmates with preexisting medical conditions could be housed in a separate unit. (Morse and Hsu, 5/11)

The Washington Post: Children's National Hospital Sees Two Cases Of Rare Illness In Children With Covid-19

The latest medical mystery surrounding the novel coronavirus’s impact on children has arrived in the District. Over the past month, health-care providers across the country have noticed a possible link between the virus and Kawasaki disease, a relatively rare inflammatory condition that affects blood vessels — forcing medical professionals to reconsider how the pandemic is affecting kids. (Swenson and Ribas, 5/11)

The Washington Post: New York’s Patient Zero Lawrence Garbuz Talks About His Coronavirus Experience

A New York man identified by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) as “patient zero” is still recovering from his frightening time battling covid-19, and he is speaking publicly for the first time about his experience. Lawrence Garbuz, 50, and his wife, Adina Garbuz, of New Rochelle, N.Y., thought he had pneumonia in February when he developed a cough and slight fever, the couple told NBC’s “Today” show. (Beachum, 5/11)

Boston Globe: State Elder Affairs Office Shelved Citizens Advisory Council Before Coronavirus Crisis

Now, as the coronavirus ravages Massachusetts long-term care facilities, some former members of the advisory council say state officials responding to what’s arguably the worst crisis for the elderly in state history may be missing out on the grass-roots perspective it provided on crucial issues, including staffing, funding, and isolation in senior care sites. More than 2,700 long-term care residents have died from COVID-19, about 60 percent of all Massachusetts deaths. (Weisman, 5/8)

The New York Times: Evangelical Leader Franklin Graham Responds To Critics Of Samaritan's Purse Central Park Field Hospital

The last patients have been discharged from the Central Park field hospital run by Samaritan’s Purse, the evangelical organization led by the Rev. Franklin Graham. Its white tents will soon be dismantled and sent to new makeshift coronavirus wards as far away as Ecuador and Alaska. Doctors and nurses from Samaritan’s Purse treated more than 300 New Yorkers after Mount Sinai Health System invited the group to the city at the height of the pandemic, but its work has been dogged by controversy since it began. (Stack and Fink, 5/10)

Bangor Daily News: Another Mainer Dies As 26 New Coronavirus Cases Are Detected

So far, 200 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 37 people are currently hospitalized, with 17 in critical care and nine on ventilators, according to Shah. Meanwhile, another 872 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 525 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 511 on Sunday. (Burns, 5/11)

CNN: Staten Island Hospital Nurse Accused Of Stealing, Using Credit Card From Her Dying Covid-19 Patient

Police say a nurse at a New York City hospital faces charges for stealing a credit card of a former Covid-19 patient while hospitalized, which the patient's daughter says was used for gasoline and groceries. Danielle Conti, 43, has been charged with grand larceny, petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after ringing up charges on two of Anthony Catapano's credit cards while hospitalized at Staten Island University Hospital with coronavirus, according to the New York Police Department. (Snyder, 5/8)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Coronavirus In Ohio: When Will Child Care Centers Reopen?

As parents return to work, Ohio's leaders have yet to announce plans to reopen child care centers. Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he didn't want to rush a decision on child care because he wants any plan to be based on science and safety. (Borchardt and Balmert, 5/11)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Free Coronavirus Testing In Milwaukee Attracts Hundreds As Stores Open

All Wisconsin retail stores are now allowed to let shoppers back inside, as long as customers are limited to five at a time and social-distancing guidelines are followed, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday. The move came as Wisconsin ramps up testing efforts, with hundreds of people getting tested at two new Milwaukee sites staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard. (Spicuzza, 5/11)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: If You Live Or Work In Orleans, Jefferson Or St. Tammany, Expect More Info Today On Reopening

New Orleans-area parishes are gearing up to re-open Friday following Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement that he would end the statewide stay-at-home order this week, though details on how individual parishes relax coronavirus restrictions are still being finalized. Leaders of the region's three most-populous parishes, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany, all offered at least some guidance Monday on their plans, which aren't supposed to be less restrictive than the statewide policy but could include additional prohibitions over and above what state officials allow. (Williams, Pagones and Calder, 5/11)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: New Orleans Sanitation Worker Protest Enters Second Week; Dispute Centers On Pay, Conditions

Striking sanitation workers on Monday renewed demands for hazard pay during the coronavirus pandemic as a major city vendor acknowledged that it signed a deal to pay their prison labor replacements less than the minimum wage outlined in its contract with the city. For the past week, a group of about a dozen workers has gathered outside the New Orleans East headquarters of Metro Service Group, a waste disposal company that has a $10.7 million annual contract to collect trash in a wide swath of the city's east bank. (Sledge, 5/11)

KQED: California Launches New Child Care Website — But Where's The Crucial Info?

Gov. Gavin Newsom promised that the state’s new child care website would give essential workers all the information they need to choose a provider for their kids. It isn’t quite working out that way. The portal Newsom announced a week ago, based on state licensing data, lacks key information. In many instances, hours of operation and available spots are missing. The site doesn’t indicate whether providers accept subsidies or what they charge. (Aguilera, 5/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription