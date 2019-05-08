Just Weeks After Columbine Anniversary, Colorado School Shooting Leaves 1 Student Dead, 8 Wounded

Sheriff Tony Spurlock of Douglas County said the suspects, who were armed with a handgun and other weapons, confronted law enforcement officers when they arrived, but that they were not injured. Spurlock said neither suspect had been on law enforcement’s radar before the shooting and that the motive was unknown.

The New York Times: School Shooting In Colorado Leaves 1 Student Dead And 8 Injured

Last month, as the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting approached, STEM School Highlands Ranch joined hundreds of schools near Denver in closing temporarily amid security concerns. The anniversary came and went, and schools returned to their routines. But on Tuesday afternoon, the STEM school’s worst fears were realized when nine of its students were shot, one fatally, and two fellow students were being held as suspects. (Healy and Stack, 5/7)

CNN: Highlands Ranch Shooting: Just Minutes Away From Columbine, Students Tried To Stop Another Deadly School Shooting

Two suspects, believed to be students at the school, had made their way inside and were shooting inside two classrooms. Within minutes, an 18-year-old student was dead and eight students were wounded. It was a scene disturbingly familiar for this suburban Denver community, which just marked the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in which two students opened fire on their classmates, killing 12 of them and a teacher. (Maxouris and Jones, 5/8)

In other news —

The Associated Press: Texas Seeks More Armed School Personnel After Mass Shooting

Nearly a year after a mass shooting at a Texas high school in which eight students and two substitute teachers were killed, lawmakers in the gun-friendly state are close to passing measures that they say would harden campuses by adding more armed school personnel, beefing up security plans and boosting student mental health resources. As for restricting gun sales or access to weapons, there's likely no chance of that happening in a state where the Republican leadership has long pledged to protect gun rights. Texas allows the licensed carry of handguns and the unlicensed open carry of long guns, such as assault-style rifles. (5/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription