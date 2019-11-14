Justice Department Unveils Gun Violence Plan, But Lack Of Any New Tangible Policies Draws Criticism

The system, dubbed Project Guardian, aims to improve background checks by encouraging federal prosecutors to more quickly contribute information about people whose mental-health history prevents them from owning firearms. But gun control advocates said that an initiative that focuses on enforcement and increased policing makes “no serious effort to address the supply of guns." Attorney General William Barr blames the impeachment investigation for slowing down potential legislative action.

The Associated Press: Justice Dept. Rolls Out New Program To Combat Gun Violence

Attorney General William Barr announced a new initiative Wednesday that would better enforce the U.S. gun background check system, coordinate state and federal gun cases and ensure prosecutors quickly update databases to show when a defendant can’t possess a firearm because of mental health issues. The push, known as Project Guardian, was unveiled at a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, alongside officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, on the same day public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump began in Washington. (Sainz and Balsamo, 11/13)

The New York Times: Justice Dept. Unveils Gun Plan, Sidestepping A Preoccupied Washington

At a news conference, Mr. Barr described Project Guardian as intended to help federal and local law enforcement “better target offenders who use guns in crimes and those who try to buy guns illegally. ”The result should “cut the pipeline of crime guns from those violent individuals who seek to terrorize our communities,” Regina Lombardo, the acting deputy director of the bureau, said in her public remarks. Project Guardian includes no new statutes or policies, which has opened it up to criticisms about its potential effectiveness. (Benner, 11/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Barr Unveils Plan To Combat Gun Violence

“Gun crime remains a pervasive problem in too many communities across America,” Mr. Barr said during a news conference in Memphis, Tenn., that took place just as televised impeachment hearings against President Trump opened in Washington. Mr. Barr’s plan underscores the absence of a comprehensive White House proposal to fight gun violence. For months, the White House discussed various options with lawmakers but never announced a cohesive plan, despite Mr. Trump’s insistence that he would address the problem after back-to-back mass shootings this summer in Texas and Ohio left dozens dead. Mr. Barr himself had floated an idea to expand background checks for prospective gun buyers, but it was mostly rejected by Republican lawmakers. (Gurman, 11/13)

CNN: Attorney General William Barr Blames Impeachment Inquiry For Derailing Gun Legislation Efforts

Under Project Guardian, federal authorities will consult with local stakeholders about opportunities to engage with people who are barred from buying guns because of mental health prohibitions -- through both law enforcement and less punitive avenues. "We will consult with our state and local colleagues to determine whether there is available a mental health response, and try to ensure that this does not fall through the cracks simply because we don't have an immediate law enforcement basis to arrest the person," Barr said. (Shortell, 11/13)

And in other news —

The Wall Street Journal: Mass Shootings Raise Questions About Security And Training

Mass shooters who target schools and workplaces are typically insiders such as students or employees, calling into question the effectiveness of security measures and training, according to one of the most comprehensive studies of the subject. Barriers and locks meant to block outsiders and active-shooter drills do little because most attackers already have access and are aware of the procedures, said the authors of the study, Jillian Peterson and James Densley. The university professors have created a mass-shooter database that goes back more than 50 years. (Elinson, 11/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription