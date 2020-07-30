Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For Second Time This Month
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is fighting a cancer recurrence, underwent a “minimally invasive” procedure and is expected to be released by the end of the week.
The Washington Post:
Ginsburg Back In Hospital For A Nonsurgical Procedure
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in the hospital again, this time for a “minimally invasive” nonsurgical procedure, the Supreme Court announced Wednesday night. Ginsburg was treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, where she received a bile duct stent a year ago.“ According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection,” court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said in a statement. “The justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week.” (Barnes, 7/29)
The New York Times:
Justice Ginsburg In The Hospital Again
Justice Ginsburg, who is 87 and the senior member of the court’s liberal wing, has been hospitalized several times in recent months. In May, she participated in oral arguments from her hospital room at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she was being treated for a gallbladder condition. (Liptak, 7/29)