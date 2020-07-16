Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for a possible infection following a medical procedure.
CNN:
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a possible infection in her latest health scare. "Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital," a Supreme Court spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday. "She is home and doing well." Ginsburg had been taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early on Tuesday "after experiencing fever and chills," spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said. (Berman and LeBlanc, 7/15)
The New York Times:
Justice Ginsburg underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent, the court’s spokeswoman, Kathleen Arberg, said in a statement. The stent was inserted last August while Justice Ginsburg was receiving treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas, which included focused radiation therapy. (Vigdor, 7/14)