Bloomberg: $15 Billion Silicon Valley Upstart Takes On Big Tobacco In U.K.

Silicon Valley startup Juul Labs Inc. will begin selling its e-cigarettes in the U.K. this week seeking to replicate its runaway U.S. success -- though with a smaller nicotine hit. A Juul starter kit -- including the device, a battery charger and four liquid pods -- will be available to buy online and in 250 vape stores in the U.K. this week. The closely held company is funding international expansion with a capital increase that’s expected to reach $1.2 billion, which would value the startup at $15 billion. (Chambers, 7/16)

Reuters: Fast-Growing E-Cigarette Maker Juul To Launch In UK

Juul says it targets adult smokers, but it has faced scrutiny over the popularity of its products with teenagers. In April the U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched a crackdown on the sale of e-cigarettes and tobacco products to minors, particularly those developed by Juul Labs. A day after the FDA's announcement, Juul revealed several initiatives to address the issue, such as earmarking $30 million (22.67 million pounds) to support government initiatives to raise the minimum tobacco-buying age. (Geller, 7/16)

Bloomberg: Walmart Names Humana Veteran To Run Its Health And Wellness Unit

Walmart Inc. has hired a former senior executive at insurer Humana Inc. to run its health-care business, a move that could reignite speculation that the two companies will forge a closer partnership. The world’s largest retailer named Sean Slovenski as senior vice president of health and wellness, reporting directly to Greg Foran, who runs the company’s U.S. business, according to a July 12 internal memo from Foran. The appointment is effective Aug. 1. Slovenski spent three years at Humana, rising to become vice president of innovation, and most recently worked for a digital-health company that also partners with Walmart. (Boyle, 7/16)

