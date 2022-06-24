Juul Ordered To Remove All Of Its Vaping Products From Shelves
The company must immediately discontinue sales of its products, the FDA said Thursday, a day after The Wall Street Journal was tipped off to the decision.
Roll Call:
FDA Orders JUUL To Remove All Vaping Products From The Market
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered vaping giant JUUL to remove its remaining products from the market, after roughly two years of reviewing the company’s applications. The agency cited “insufficient and conflicting data” about the potential for leaking chemicals from JUUL e-liquid pods, which it said precluded its ability to complete a proper risk assessment. (Clason, 6/23)
Politico:
FDA Orders All Juul E-Cigarettes Off The Market
“We respectfully disagree with the FDA’s findings and decision and continue to believe we have provided sufficient information and data based on high-quality research to address all issues raised by the agency,” said Joe Murillo, the chief regulatory officer at Juul Labs, in a statement. “We believe that we appropriately characterized the toxicological profile of Juul products, including comparisons to combustible cigarettes and other vapor products, and believe this data, along with the totality of the evidence, meets the statutory standard of being ‘appropriate for the protection of the public health.’” Juul must immediately discontinue sales of its products. If it doesn’t, it risks enforcement actions from the FDA. (Foley, 6/23)
Axios:
What The FDA Ban On Juul Means For Big Tobacco
The FDA's decision to order Juul e-cigarette products off the U.S. market opens a new and grinding battle in the push to revamp the government’s rules for smoking and vaping. With parallel efforts to cap nicotine in cigarettes and ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, the Biden administration is pursuing a broad tobacco agenda not seen since the Clinton administration. It could be a drawn-out and costly fight. Hours after the FDA issued its marketing denial order on Thursday, Juul said it would seek a stay and was exploring a possible appeal. (Bettelheim, 6/24)
Axios:
Americans Can't Stop Searching "How To Stop Vaping"
Online search interest in "How to stop vaping" is up amid news that impacts people who use vaping products nationwide, Google Trends data indicates. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced it will order Juul to remove its e-cigarettes out of the U.S. market, taking away an e-cigarette option for millions of smokers. The FDA has been working to cap nicotine in cigarettes, while the Biden administration has been working to limit tobacco in the U.S. (Scribner, 6/23)
Also —
KHN:
KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: The FDA Goes After Nicotine
The FDA this week launched a crackdown on smoking and vaping — ordering the vaping device Juul to be taken off the market and announcing its intention to require makers of cigarettes and other tobacco products to reduce the amount of nicotine in them. (6/23)