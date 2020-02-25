Juul To Propose Selling E-Cigarette That Will Only Unlock For Users Who Are At Least 21 Years Old

Juul, which has been under public and congressional scrutiny over allegations that it marketed its product for young users, intends to submit to the FDA more than 250,000 pages, including scientific research, marketing materials and an update on its efforts to curb illegal sales to minors. By May 12, for the first time ever, all vaping manufacturers will have to file applications with the agency.

The Wall Street Journal: Juul Pitches Locked E-Cigarette In Bid To Stay On U.S. Market

Juul Labs Inc. plans to present to federal regulators a new version of its vaporizer designed to unlock only for users at least 21 years old, according to people familiar with the matter. The controversial e-cigarette maker will propose the next-generation device as part of an application that the company must file to keep its products in the U.S. market. All manufacturers must submit their vaping products for Food and Drug Administration review by May 12 to continue selling them in the U.S. after that date. The companies must demonstrate that their e-cigarettes present a net benefit to public health—in other words, that the benefit of helping adult cigarette smokers switch to a safer alternative outweighs the potential harm of hooking young people on nicotine. (Maloney, 2/24)

The Washington Post: Get Ready For Round Two Of The Vaping Wars

Robert Arnold has spent years building his company, Saffire Vapor, which cranks out 5,000 bottles of nicotine e-liquid a week including Red October (banana nut bread and strawberries), Naughty or Nice (sugar cookie) and Engineer (buttery cinnamon toast). He sells the “vape juice,” worth about $65,000, at his 24 vape shops in Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as online. But now, Arnold is worried he might lose everything. (McGinley, 2/24)

