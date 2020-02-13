Juul Vows It’s Never Marketed To Teens, But New Suit Finds Company Bought Ads On Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network

The suit, filed by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, presents some of the starkest evidence to date that the company was targeting young, nonsmokers during its launch period.

Reuters: Juul Bought Ad Space On Kids' Websites, Including Cartoon Network - Lawsuit

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc bought online advertisements on teen-focused websites for Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Seventeen magazine after it launched its product in 2015, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by the Massachusetts attorney general's office. The allegations in the lawsuit, stemming from a more than year-long investigation, contradict repeated claims by Juul executives that the company never intentionally targeted teenagers, even as its products became enormously popular among high-school and middle-school students in recent years. (Kirkham, 2/12)

The New York Times: Juul Bought Ads Appearing On Cartoon Network And Other Youth Sites, Suit Claims

According to the lawsuit, Juul rejected an initial marketing proposal by a marketing firm it had hired, Cult Collective, that would have branded it as a technology company with a target audience of adult smokers. The proposed campaign featured images of outdated technology like clunky telephones and joysticks, with a picture of a sleek Juul e-cigarette and the words, “The evolution of smoking. Finally, a truly satisfying alternative.” Instead, the lawsuit says, Juul dropped Cult Collective and hired an in-house interim art director to produce “Vaporized,” a youth-oriented campaign, featuring beautiful models in provocative poses. (Kaplan, 2/12)

The Associated Press: Massachusetts Sues Juul Over E-Cigarette Marketing Tactics

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker is responsible for “creating a youth vaping epidemic” with deceptive advertising tactics designed to lure in teen users. “Our message today is simple: Juul can’t profit off the addiction of young people,” Healey said. Healey announced her investigation into Juul in July 2018 and asked the company to turn over documents to determine whether it was tracking underage use of its products and whether its marketing practices were intentionally driving its popularity among young people. (Leblanc, 2/12)

WBUR: Mass. AG Healey Sues Juul Over Youth Vaping Epidemic

“While we have not yet reviewed the complaint, we remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes," Juul spokesperson Austin Finan said in a statement following Healey's announcement, adding, "Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers and we do not intend to attract underage users." (Enwemeka, 2/12)

CNN: Juul Sued By Massachusetts, Allegedly Advertised On Children's Websites

The suit makes Massachusetts the latest state to sue the company for allegedly advertising to children. Illinois filed suit on similar grounds in December. California and New York sued the company in November. But the Massachusetts suit is the first to cite internal documents discussing the company's advertising strategy. (Simko-Bednarski, 2/13)

CBS News: Juul Bought Ad Space On Nickelodeon And Cartoon Network, Lawsuit Claims

Juul has eliminated the sale of fruit-flavored pods. In a statement to CBS News, Juul said "we have not yet reviewed the complaint," but added they are "working to combat underage use." It also says their customer base is "adult smokers." (Battiste, 2/12)

In other tobacco news —

Stat: Trump Plan To Remove Tobacco Regulation From FDA Draws Fire

One paragraph in a 132-page budget proposal reopened, seemingly overnight, a long-simmering debate over whether the Food and Drug Administration should oversee the tobacco industry. On Monday, the Trump administration’s proposed stripping the FDA of its power to regulate tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. This has angered tobacco control advocates and former FDA officials, who insist it’s an attempt to further weaken tobacco laws. But it’s not an entirely new idea. Top Republicans and even a former FDA commissioner have long questioned whether the FDA should be involved with the tobacco business at all. (Florko, 2/12)

The Associated Press: Company Efforts To Stamp Out Tobacco Often Go Up In Smoke

U-Haul has an unusual wellness goal for 2020: hiring fewer smokers. The truck rental company said in January it will stop hiring people who use tobacco or nicotine products in the 21 U.S. states where it is legal to do so. Executives said the new policy, which takes effect this month, is expected to the cut company costs by improving the health of U-Haul's 30,000-person workforce. (Perrone, 2/12)

Miami Herald: Most Young Vape Users Say They Feel Safe Doing It: Study

Most young people who vape feel safe doing so, despite an outbreak of illnesses, a study found.The study, done by health data management firm Harmony Healthcare IT, surveyed 1,800 Americans between the ages of 18 and 38 who use vape products and found that the vast majority feel safe using them despite knowing they’re unhealthy. (Aldridge, 2/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription