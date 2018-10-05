Juul Wants Regulators To Intervene Over Rivals It Says ‘Blatantly Emulated The Distinctive Design’ Of Its Products

The move comes on the heels of the FDA's surprise raid of the Juul headquarters in an investigation seeking information on the company's marketing practices.

Reuters: E-Cigarette Maker Juul Files Complaints Against 'Copycat Products'

Juul Labs, the e-cigarette maker at the heart of a U.S. crackdown on youth vaping, has filed patent infringement complaints in the United States and Europe against what it said were copycat rivals. The complaints follow the seizure this week by U.S. health regulators of more than 1,000 pages of documents from Juul Labs about its sales and marketing practices, as they investigate growing e-cigarette use among young people that threatens to create a new generation of nicotine addicts. (Geller, 10/4)

CNBC: Juul Asks Regulators To Stop Companies Selling Lookalike E-Cigarettes

This is Juul's latest attempt to control a proliferation of lookalike products that have entered the market since it launched its e-cigarette 2015. In August, Juul filed trademark lawsuits against 30 Chinese companies for selling counterfeit products on eBay. The move comes as Juul tries to convince regulators it can control the surge in teens using its products. Food and Drug Administration officials recently seized more than 1,000 pages of documents in a surprise inspection of e-cigarette maker Juul's San Francisco headquarters. The agency has also ordered Juul and four other e-cigarette manufacturers submit plans within 60 days to control youth use. (LaVito, 10/4)

Meanwhile —

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Enforcement, Regulatory Gaps Hamper Crackdowns On Youth Vaping

The FDA recently cited over 1,300 retailers across the country for selling vaping products to minors, including two in southeast Georgia. A few weeks ago, the FDA required all e-cigarette retailers to include a health warning label on vaping products that describe the addictive qualities of nicotine, similar to warnings that have been required on cigarette packs for years. (Elias, 10/4)

