Jynneos Monkeypox Vaccine 79% Effective: Study
The Israeli study is non-peer reviewed and has been released in pre-print form, it's important to note. That said, the data show 15 unvaccinated subjects and 3 vaccinated participants contracted the illness during the study. Other reports suggest monkeypox is starting to fade in the U.S.
CIDRAP:
The New York Times:
Monkeypox Appears To Recede, But Risks And Uncertainties Linger
Nearly four months after the first report of monkeypox in the United States, the virus is showing promising signs of retreat, easing fears that it may spill over into populations of older adults, pregnant women and young children. Supplies of the vaccine have improved, and federal health officials have begun clinical trials to gain a better understanding of who benefits, and how much, from both the vaccine and the drug used to treat those who become infected. That’s the good news. But unhappily, case numbers are accelerating in a few states and jurisdictions, including Indiana, Virginia and Massachusetts. (Mandavilli, 9/26)
Stat:
'It Is Sinking Us Even Further': Monkeypox Stretches STI Clinics To The Brink
At the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s sexual health clinic, patients are normally seen within 24 hours. Recently, amid the monkeypox outbreak, it’s been a five-day wait. (Joseph, 9/27)
KY3:
Sexual Identity Dropped From Monkeypox Screening In Missouri
Missouri state health officials are changing requirements after local health officials told them some high-risk people could be avoiding the monkeypox vaccine. The forms have asked people about their sexual identities and if they’ve engaged in commercial or group sex. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services officials said they are finding people at a high risk of monkeypox are avoiding the vaccine because of those types of questions. (Hennessy, 9/26)
In other news, researchers are working on a treatment for bubonic plague —
CIDRAP:
Department Of Defense Funds Research Of Monoclonal Antibodies For Plague
German pharmaceutical company Evotec SE announced last week that its US subsidiary (Just – Evotec Biologics) has received nearly $5o million in funding from the US Department of Defense (DOD) to develop a monoclonal antibody (mAB)-based drug against bubonic plague. (9/26)