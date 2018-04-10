Kaiser Permanente decided to jump-start its effort because of the huge effect of gun violence on its patients. In other news, officials in Ohio urge lawmakers to pass a "red flag" law to confiscate guns.

The Washington Post: With $2 Million, Kaiser Permanente Wants To Help Revive Underfunded Gun-Violence Research

Kaiser Permanente announced Monday that it will begin studying gun violence — a long-ignored issue because of the political pressures surrounding firearms in this country — by investing $2 million in research that will involve doctors and other professionals across its hospitals and centers nationwide. Officials at the giant health system said they hope the move will encourage other systems to wade into this field of research, which has had lack of funding and data in the more than two decades since the federal government virtually abandoned such studies. (Wan, 4/9)