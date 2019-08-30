Kamala Harris Unveils Proposal To Expand Health Care Access For People With Disabilities

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Thursday released a wide-ranging plan, which ranges from health care to employment to disaster protections and makes her the only presidential candidate to have a proposal solely addressing the needs of Americans with disabilities. Meanwhile, advocates say 2020 candidates who tout "Medicare for All" could learn some lessons from Los Angeles County's attempts to revolutionize health care.

CNN: Kamala Harris Disability Plan Focuses On Education And Employment Opportunities

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris unveiled her plan for Americans with disabilities on Thursday, with a focus on employment through access to education and social programs. "As President, Harris will expand access to health care, fight for integrated employment opportunities and fair wages, ensure our emergency preparedness and disaster programs are fully inclusive, fight to adequately fund classrooms to ensure equal access, build a diverse federal workforce that includes people with disabilities and fight for the civil rights of people with disabilities across the country," Harris campaign wrote in a press release. (Kelly, 8/29)

The Atlantic: Most 2020 Democrats Want A Public Option. L.A. Already Has One.

The dozen elementary- and middle-school students who were practicing calisthenics, before they began a class on healthy eating, surely had no idea they were at the forefront of the debate over the future of health care in America. But the young people who gathered here last week for the “Healthy Cooking for Kids” session at the Lynwood Family Resource Center are part of what may be the country’s most thorough test in establishing a public competitor to private health insurance. (Brownstein, 8/30)

And in other news —

Politico Pro: Trumka Criticizes 'Medicare For All'

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka today warned “Medicare for All” may hurt unions who negotiated rich health care coverage, the latest sign the longtime labor leader remains skeptical of the health care overhaul favored by progressives. ... Trumka’s remarks come amid intense debate among Democrats over whether to provide government coverage to everyone and virtually abolish private insurance. (Kullgren and Ollstein, 8/29)

