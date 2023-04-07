Kansas Lawmakers Send Unproven ‘Abortion Reversal’ Bill To Governor
The procedure involves administering a high dose of the progesterone to "reverse" the use of mifepristone. One attempt to conduct a formal study on the treatment was halted after a test subject went to the hospital for hemorrhaging.
Kansas City Star:
Kansas Lawmakers Advance Unproven Abortion Pill ‘Reversal’ Legislation To Kelly’s Desk
Kansas lawmakers approved a policy early Friday morning requiring abortion providers and pharmacists to inform patients of an unproven treatment to “reverse” mifepristone, the first drug used in a medication abortion. ... But the abortion pill reversal procedure, which involves administering a high dose of the pregnancy maintaining hormone progesterone, is unproven. The one large study that has been done on the procedure, a case review conducted by an anti-abortion doctor in California, George Delgado, has been criticized for failing to meet traditional standards for medical research. A University of California, Davis, attempt at conducting a more formal study on the treatment was stopped early after three women, two who were in the control group and did not take progesterone and one who did, went to the hospital because of hemorrhaging. (Bernard, 4/7)
More abortion news from Florida, Wisconsin, Texas, Montana, and elsewhere —
Politico:
Florida Lawmakers, And DeSantis, Charge Ahead On 6-Week Abortion Ban
Abortion rights supporters may be cheering this week’s victory in Wisconsin, but Ron DeSantis didn’t get the memo. Here in Florida, he and GOP lawmakers are still pushing — as early as next week — to approve a far-reaching ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner is even trying to sell the legislative proposal as a “compromise” because there are some Republicans who want an all-out ban. (Fineout, 4/6)
Politico:
No Wisconsin Wake-Up Call: Republicans Go Full Steam Ahead On Abortion Restrictions
The drubbing Republicans took in Wisconsin this week revealed how harmful the issue of abortion still is to the party — and will likely remain through 2024. But following a state Supreme Court race that largely turned into a wholesale rebuke of GOP efforts to restrict abortion rights, Republicans in states across the country are plowing ahead with new restrictions anyway. (Siders, 4/6)
NPR:
Abortion Clinics Face Rising Legal Battles And Threats
Thirty years ago, Blue Mountain Clinic Director Willa Craig stood in front of the sagging roof and broken windows of an abortion clinic that an arsonist had burned down early that morning in Missoula, Montana. "This morning, Missoula, Montana, learned that there is no place in America that is safe from hateful, misguided groups," she told the crowd of reporters and onlookers. (Bolton, 4/7)
NPR:
Their Fetus Had A Fatal Condition, But They Couldn't Leave Texas For An Abortion
Her name was Halo, and she was born last week, on March 29, two months early and weighing 3 pounds. She lived for four hours, dying in the arms of her father, Luis Villasana. Her mother, Samantha Casiano, knew their baby wouldn't survive long because she had anencephaly – part of Halo's brain and skull never developed. Now, they can't afford to give their newborn daughter the funeral they would like to give her. (Simmons-Duffin, 4/6)