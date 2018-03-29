Kansas Regulators Move To Take Over 15 Insolvent Nursing Homes, Protect Hundreds Of Residents

The operator of the nursing homes, New Jersey-based Skyline Health Care, told the state it cannot make upcoming payroll. Skyline’s financial troubles also persist in Nebraska, which moved last week to take over 21 nursing homes across the state.

KCUR: Kansas Moving To Shift Financially Troubled Nursing Homes To New Management

Kansas officials are moving to protect more than 800 vulnerable residents of 15 financially troubled nursing homes across the state. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services is seeking court orders to put the facilities — currently owned by a New Jersey company — into receivership. (Mclean, 3/28)

Kansas City Star: State To Take Over 15 Nursing Homes In Kansas

Mission Health Care — which operates 14 nursing homes in Kansas, Tennessee, Georgia, Minnesota and Wisconsin — has agreed to oversee the operation of the Kansas facilities. ... Skyline Health Care acquired the Kansas facilities in 2016. Angela de Rocha, KDADS spokesperson, said that Skyline Health Care has been having trouble paying its vendors recently and owes about $500,000 in bed taxes to the state. (Ryan, 3/28)

The Associated Press: Kansas Regulators Seek To Take Over 15 Nursing Homes

"Our most pressing concern at this point is stability," KDADS Secretary Tim Keck said in a news release. "We want to ensure the residents of these facilities continue to receive the care they need, and to make sure the staff, which provides that care, continues to be paid." (3/28)

