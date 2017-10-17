Federal Medicaid Officials Approve Extension Of Kansas’ Managed Care Program For One-Year

The Obama administration had denied the extension and said the program did not have sufficient oversight. Kansas officials submitted a corrective action plan and the Trump administration has approved that.

KCUR: Federal Officials Approve One-Year Extension Of KanCare Program

The federal agency that oversees Medicaid has agreed to a one-year extension of Kansas’ $3.2 billion KanCare program, which provides managed care services to the state’s Medicaid population. In a letter dated Friday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the temporary extension would allow Kansas to continue the privately managed program, which was set to expire on Dec. 31. The Obama administration had denied the state’s request for an extension, saying the program lacked sufficient oversight. CMS’ approval requires Kansas to abide by a corrective action program to address that and other issues. (Margolies, 10/16)

Wichita (Kan.) Eagle: Feds Let Kansas Medicaid Program Continue For 12 Months

When the federal agency initially denied the extension in January, investigators identified a series of shortcomings with the program’s administration, including diminished oversight by the state and a failure to provide beneficiaries with clear and consistent information. The state put in place a corrective action plan to address the findings, which the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services accepted in May. As part of the extension, Kansas must continue implementing its corrective action plan. (Shorman, 10/16)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Approves Obama-Rejected Kansas Waiver

The CMS denied the extension request during the Obama administration over concerns that managed-care organizations had inadequate state oversight. The federal agency also said the state hadn't responded to public comments on the waiver, and there wasn't sufficient information about provider networks. (Dickson, 10/16)

Kansas City Star: Federal Officials Approve Extension For Kansas’ $3 Billion KanCare Program

“Our focus on outcomes for patients is resulting in better all-around care for patients across the state,” [Lt. Gov. Jeff] Colyer said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to take an innovative and conservative approach to healthcare that controls costs and results in better health outcomes for Kansans.” Sean Gatewood, co-administrator of the KanCare Advocates Network, a group that represents patients and healthcare providers, said he was glad that the extension was granted. However, Gatewood said that the “state needs to now work on addressing the foundational problems” with the program over the next year. (Lowry, 10/16)

