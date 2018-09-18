Kavanaugh And His Accuser Set To Testify At Hearing On Monday; Republicans Brace For Possible Political Fallout

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, professor Christine Blasey Ford, will both testify publicly under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump are confident the nomination can be salvaged, while some Republicans are anxious that events could backfire on them in the upcoming midterms.

The New York Times: Hearing Set For Monday To Hear Kavanaugh And His Accuser

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, under mounting pressure from senators of his own party, will call President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, and the woman who has accused him of sexual assault before the committee on Monday for extraordinary public hearings only weeks before the midterm elections. In setting the hearing, Senator Charles E. Grassley, Republican of Iowa, backed down from a committee vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination, planned for this Thursday, and pushed a confirmation once seen as inevitable into limbo. (Stolberg and Davis, 9/17)

The Wall Street Journal: Kavanaugh, His Accuser Will Testify Before Senate Committee

The hearing will pit his credibility against an explosive accusation made by Christine Blasey Ford, a California college professor, who said he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Mrs. Ford told the Washington Post that when she and Judge Kavanaugh were teenagers at a party in the Washington, D.C., area, he and a friend pulled her into a bedroom. Judge Kavanaugh pinned her down on the bed, groped her and attempted to remove her clothing before she escaped, Mrs. Ford said in the article. Mrs. Ford, now a professor at Palo Alto University in California, described the episode as aggressive. “I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” she told the Post. She said that Mr. Kavanaugh appeared to be intoxicated during their encounter. Efforts to reach Mrs. Ford weren’t successful. (Tau, Andrews and Peterson, 9/17)

The Washington Post: Senate Committee To Hold Public Hearing With Kavanaugh, Accuser After Sexual Assault Allegation

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a crucial swing vote, indicated that if it emerged that Kavanaugh had been untruthful about the incident, he would not be fit to serve on the court. “Obviously, if Judge Kavanaugh has lied about what happened, that would be disqualifying,” Collins said, adding that “having the opportunity to observe her being questioned, read a transcript and a deposition and make that kind of assessment is so important.” (Sonmez, Kim, Sullivan and Wagner, 9/17)

Politico: McConnell Works Feverishly Behind The Scenes To Save Kavanaugh

Mitch McConnell, preeminent cut-throat political tactician, is going with a softer touch to salvage Brett Kavanaugh’s suddenly endangered Supreme Court confirmation. With Kavanaugh’s seemingly slam-dunk elevation to the Supreme Court facing resistance from a handful of key GOP senators, McConnell convened a marathon meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans and his leadership team on Monday. (Everett and Bresnahan, 9/17)

The Washington Post: With Trump Muted, White House Leans On Kavanaugh To Defend Himself

President Trump’s routine reaction to allegations of sexual assault is to deny, retaliate and repeat. He has dismissed accusations against himself as “phony” and “false,” and when presented with claims against other men, the #MeToo-era president tends to side instinctually with the accused. But in the case of federal judge Brett M. Kavanaugh — whose Supreme Court nomination is suddenly endangered after a woman accused him of sexual assault when they were in high school — Trump on Monday was uncharacteristically muted. (Costa, Rucker, Parker and Dawsey, 9/17)

The Washington Post: Republicans Fear Reversals In November Due To Accusation Against Supreme Court Nominee

Republicans are bracing for political aftershocks from the sexual assault accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, with some expressing fear that the coming investigation will refocus the nation’s attention on an issue that could drive up the Democratic vote in the midterm elections. The initial hope that the conservative Kavanaugh’s appointment would encourage turnout by grateful GOP voters this fall has been tempered by new fears that more voters, especially independent women, might head to the polls with fresh anger about Republican handling of sexual impropriety after a new round of public hearings. (Scherer, 9/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription