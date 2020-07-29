Kavanaugh Urged Fellow Justices To Avoid Rulings On Abortion, CNN Says
CNN takes a deep dive into Justice Brett Kavanaugh's desire to avoid certain thorny issues and his pattern of trying to publicly appeal to both sides.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh urged his colleagues in a series of private memos this spring to consider avoiding decisions in major disputes over abortion and Democratic subpoenas for President Donald Trump's financial records, according to multiple sources familiar with the inner workings of the court. In the abortion controversy, Kavanaugh wanted the justices to sidestep any ruling on the merits of a Louisiana law that could have closed abortion clinics in the state, CNN has learned. The case marked the first time in four years the justices were taking up the heated subject. Kavanaugh's plan would have ensured the law — a credentialing mandate for doctors who perform abortions — would not go into immediate effect but also ensured that the justices would not have to put their own views on the line. (Biskupic, 7/29)