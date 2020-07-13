Kelly Preston, 57, Dies Of Breast Cancer
The actress and wife of John Travolta had been fighting the disease for two years.
People:
Kelly Preston Dies Of Breast Cancer At 57
Kelly Preston has died. She was 57. "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the family rep says. (Leonard and Mizoguchi, 7/13)
CNN:
Kelly Preston, Actress And Wife Of John Travolta, Has Died Following A Two-Year Battle With Breast Cancer
Actress Kelly Preston died after losing her battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said in a post on Instagram Sunday. She was 57 years old. Preston had been battling breast cancer for two years, Travolta said, and "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side." (Spells, 7/13)