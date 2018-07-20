Kentucky Governor Does An About-Face On Cuts To Dental, Vision Benefits For Medicaid Beneficiaries

Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Ky.) announced that the benefits were being cut following a court ruling halted the state's work requirements for its Medicaid program. But following a public outcry the administration says that coverage will be retroactively reinstated.

The Associated Press: Reversal: Kentucky Restoring Medicaid Benefits For Thousands

Dental and vision care benefits will be restored for hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients in a sudden reversal by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration following an outcry over the recent cuts. The coverage had been abruptly cut at the start of July after a federal judge rejected the Republican governor's plan to overhaul Kentucky's Medicaid program. The cuts triggered stinging criticism from Democrats and public health advocates. (Schreiner, 7/19)

Courier-Journal: Bevin To Reverse Medicaid Cuts, State Says

In a statement released late Thursday, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced that "we have begun the process to reinstate vision and dental coverage, as well as non-emergency transportation services." The statement provided no explanation for reversing cuts officials had insisted were necessary as recently as Wednesday in testimony before a state legislative committee. (Yetter, 7/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription