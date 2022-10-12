Kids Ages 8 And Up Should Get Screened For Anxiety: Experts
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force also said children 12 and older should be screened for depression. Recently, the task force also said adults under 65 should be screened.
Bloomberg:
Health Panel Says Screen Kids For Anxiety, Teens For Depression, Suicide Risk
For the first time, US Preventive Services Task Force recommended on Tuesday that children ages 8 and older be screened for anxiety. It also suggested those 12 and older be screened for depression. A month ago, the group recommended all adults under 65 be evaluated for the same conditions. The task force urges preventative screening for children and adolescents who don’t have a mental health diagnosis and don’t show symptoms. (Ighodaro, 10/12)
Stat:
U.S. Prevention Group Recommends Anxiety Screening For Kids 8-18
An influential national panel of preventive health experts on Tuesday recommended for the first time that children and adolescents between 8 and 18 should be screened for anxiety, but said there was insufficient evidence to say that children 7 and under should be screened. (McFarling, 10/11)
In other mental health news —
Axios:
Making It Through Midlife
The midlife crisis is real, new research tells us. People in their 40s and 50s, in rich countries, are prone to a rise in suicidal thoughts, job stress, depression and alcohol dependence, according to a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research. (Pandey, 10/11)
The Washington Post:
Yes, Your Dog Really Can Sniff That You’re Upset
Dogs see the world through their noses. Their exceptional ability to recognize specific scents — vastly better than humans’ — helps them find bombs, guns, drugs and human remains, and point to some diseases. Now a study has found that dogs can do something just as remarkable: sniff out stress in people. (Cimons, 10/11)
Chicago Tribune:
Strategies For Wholistic Mental Health For Youth On The Way
Last year at this time, Communities United, a survivor-led, grassroots, intergenerational, racial justice organization in Chicago set their sights on changing the mental health landscape for youth with the help of Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. The goal was to develop a wholistic plan for youth that moves the mental health conversation from one focused on individual treatment to one that supports community healing. (Rockett, 10/11)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.