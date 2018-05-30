LAPD Asks For Patients To Come Forward As It Launches Sweeping Investigation Of USC Gynecologist

The Los Angeles police are already working with more than 50 women so far, but whether Dr. George Tyndall faces sexual abuse charges depends on if complaints about creepy comments, improper photos in the exam room and uncomfortable probing went beyond dubious doctoring and into the criminal realm. Tyndall, as a gynecologist, could argue his treatments were within the scope of his medical expertise.

Los Angeles Times: LAPD Begins Sweeping Criminal Probe Of Former USC Gynecologist While Urging Patients To Come Forward

The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating 52 complaints of misconduct filed by former patients of USC's longtime campus gynecologist as detectives launch a sweeping criminal probe into the scandal that has rocked the university. LAPD detectives also made an appeal for other patients who feel mistreated to come forward, noting that thousands of students were examined by Dr. George Tyndall during his nearly 30-year career at USC. More than 410 people have contacted a university hotline about the physician since The Times revealed the allegations this month. (Hamilton, Winton and Elmahrek, 5/29)

The Associated Press: LA Police: More Than 50 Claims Of Sex Abuse By USC Doctor

Los Angeles police are investigating allegations by more than 50 women about possible sexual abuse by a University of Southern California gynecologist dating back decades, authorities said Tuesday. Police said allegations against Dr. George Tyndall date from 1990 to 2016 during a period in which they estimate he could have treated over 10,000 women. They encouraged any other potential victims to come forward. (5/29)

The Associated Press: Legal Hurdles Loom For Prosecutors In USC Gynecologist Case

The University of Southern California has received hundreds of complaints about a former school gynecologist suspected of conducting inappropriate exams for decades, prompting the resignation of the school president and a police investigation. More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed and police are talking to more than 50 women who complained, so far. Whether Dr. George Tyndall faces charges, though, depends on if complaints about creepy comments, improper photos in the exam room and uncomfortable probing went beyond dubious doctoring and into the criminal realm. (Melley, 5/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription