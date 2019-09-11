Lasker Foundation Honors Scientists For Innovative Breast Cancer Therapy, Immune System Work

Five scientists won the prestigious awards, which have been precursors to Nobel Prizes and carry prizes of $250,000. Three researchers won for the invention of Herceptin, which transformed breast cancer care and "has already bestowed tens of thousands of women with time and quality of life,” the foundation said.

The New York Times: Lasker Awards Honor Advances In Modern Immunology

Since 1945, the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation has recognized scientists and physicians who have contributed to fundamental biological discoveries, clinical research and improvements in public health. This year, the Lasker Awards were given to two researchers who discovered key cells of the immune system, a team that engineered the first antibody for breast cancer treatment and a nonprofit that helps get vaccines to the world’s poorest children. (Sheikh, 9/10)

The Associated Press: UCLA’s Dennis Slamon Wins Lasker Award For Developing Herceptin

Five scientists have won prestigious medical awards for creating an innovative breast cancer treatment and discovering key players of the disease-fighting immune system. They will share two $250,000 awards from the Lasker Foundation, to be presented this month in New York, the foundation announced Tuesday. One prize honors the invention of Herceptin, a breast cancer treatment. The award will be shared by Dr. Dennis Slamon, director of Clinical/Translational Research at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, and by H. Michael Shepard and Axel Ullrich, who were with the biotech company Genentech when they did the research. (9/10)

Nature: Immune-Cell Pioneers Win Prestigious Lasker Medical Award

Two scientists who discovered the roles of key immune cells have won one of the 2019 Lasker medical-research awards — prizes often dubbed the American Nobels. Immunologists Jacques Miller, at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research in Melbourne, Australia, and Max Cooper, at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, will split the US$250,000 prize for basic medical research. (Callaway, 9/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription