Last Call For Now: California Orders Closure Of Bars In LA, 6 Other Counties During ‘Critical Moment’

Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering closures in other counties, as well. News on California is about one family's struggle with COVID, difficult access to courts, tackling the budget, permitting reusable shopping bags, rising prison outbreaks, and a strain on Filipino nurses, as well.

Politico: Newsom Orders Bars Closed In Los Angeles And 6 Other Counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bars closed in seven California counties — including Los Angeles — as the state grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections and increasing hospitalizations after reopening most sectors over the past month. The move comes two days after Republican governors in Texas and Florida closed bars after seeing concerning levels of coronavirus spread in their states. (Yamamura and Marinucci, 6/28)

Reuters: Closing Time For Some California Bars As U.S. Posts Record Coronavirus Cases

Public health officials in California and throughout the United States have identified bars as the riskiest non-essential businesses currently open. Consuming alcohol reduces inhibitions, which leads to less mask-wearing and social distancing, health officials warn. Patrons in noisy bars often shout, which spreads droplets more widely. (Bernstein and Shumaker, 6/28)

The Hill: California Governor Orders Bars In L.A., Six Other Counties To Close

“We are actively monitoring COVID-19 across the state and working closely with counties where there are increased rates and concerning patterns of transmission,” state public health director, Sonia Angell said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Closing bars in these counties is one of a number of targeted actions counties are implementing across our state to slow the virus’ spread and reduce risk.” (Budryk, 6/28)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Faces 'Critical Moment' As Coronavirus Cases Keep Surging

Another day of big increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations prompted health officials Saturday to warn that Los Angeles County is entering a “critical moment” and that some of the easing of stay-at-home orders is in jeopardy unless the trend changes. Los Angeles and many other parts of California have seen big COVID-19 surges in recent weeks, as the economy has reopened. Officials say it’s essential to follow social distancing rules and other safety regulations. (Wigglesworth, 6/27)

CNN: A California Family Lost A Father To Coronavirus And 28 Family Members Got Infected, Son Says

Southern California resident Richard Garay tested positive for coronavirus in early June, around the same time his father also got sick, he said. About two weeks later, his father, Vidal Garay, died of Covid-19. At least 28 family members have since tested positive, Garay said. The family is grappling with grief at the same time they fight a virus that has killed more than 125,000 people nationwide. (Jones, 6/28)

AP: Courts Straining To Balance Public Health With Public Access

After her son was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at police during a protest over racial injustice, Tanisha Brown headed to the courthouse in her California hometown to watch her son’s arraignment. She was turned away, told the courthouse was closed to the public because of coronavirus precautions. A day later, the Kern County Superior Court in Bakersfield posted a notice on its website explaining how the public could request special permission from judicial officers to attend court proceedings. (Lieb, 6/28)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Lawmakers Approve Coronavirus-Era Budget That Mostly Avoids Deep Cuts

The California Legislature approved a $202 billion state budget deal that largely avoids widespread cuts to public services to close a multibillion-dollar deficit caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement, which went to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature after the Assembly gave final approval Friday, relies on reserve accounts and internal borrowing — as well as the hope of a federal bailout — to maintain education, health care and social services spending. (Koseff, 6/26)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF To Lift Ban On Reusable Shopping Bags Amid Complaints About Waste

San Franciscans frustrated by plastic bags piling up in their cupboards and trash bins can rest easier: The city says its ban on reusable bags in grocery stores will be rescinded within days. The city, along with most Bay Area counties, banned reusable shopping bags at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic because of concerns they could carry the virus into stores. Now, public health officials say, there’s little risk of such transmission. (Gardiner, 6/26)

Kaiser Health News: California Prisons Are COVID Hotbeds Despite Billions Spent On Inmate Health

From Corcoran and Avenal state prisons in the arid Central Valley to historical San Quentin on the San Francisco Bay, California prisons have emerged as raging COVID-19 hot spots, even as the state annually spends more on inmate health care than other big states spend on their entire prison systems. The new state budget taking effect July 1 authorizes $13.1 billion for California’s 34 prisons, housing 114,000 inmates, more than three times what any other state spends. That sum includes $3.6 billion for medical and dental services and mental health care — roughly what Texas spends to run its entire 140,000-inmate prison system. (Morain, 6/29)

KQED: 'Shocking, Heartbreaking' San Quentin Coronavirus Outbreak Alarms Health Officials

An explosion of coronavirus infections at California's San Quentin State Prison, the state's oldest, has public health officials worried about its impact on prisoners, staff and the wider hospital system in San Francisco Bay Area. (Westervelt. 6/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: Prison Officials Plan To Transfer 150 Inmates Out Of Coronavirus-Ridden San Quentin

Prison officials are planning to bus as many as 150 incarcerated people out of coronavirus-ridden San Quentin State Prison to a Bakersfield-area institution as early as Monday, sources said, in a move critics and a lawmaker said is reminiscent of the botched transfer that triggered San Quentin’s outbreak in the first place. A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed the planned transfer, but did not specify how many people would be included. (Cassidy and Fagone, 6/26)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Filipinos Work Dangerous Front Lines Of Coronavirus Fight

Across the Bay Area, 17% of nurses are Filipino, according to the most recent California Board of Registered Nursing survey, compared with 5% of the total population. In San Francisco, nearly a quarter of workers at city-owned hospitals, clinics and nursing homes are Filipino, although only 4% of city residents are Filipinos. The Bay Area is home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the U.S. (Moench, 6/27)

In other news —

The Wall Street Journal: The Word Of God In The Age Of Legal Marijuana

Sue Taylor never would have let one of her students slide 20 years ago if she had caught one with marijuana. But the former Catholic school principal has found a new mission with senior citizens: providing them with information and access to cannabis through her California dispensary, Farmacy Berkeley. It opened in the Bay Area in February. (Jordan, 6/28)

Politico: California Cities Begin Embracing Cannabis In Desperate Search For Cash

California local governments scrambling to find tax revenues during the coronavirus pandemic are turning toward an industry they had considered taboo until now: cannabis. It has been almost four years since voters legalized recreational marijuana in California, and nearly 70 percent of cities and counties have yet to embrace pot businesses because they see regulatory problems or have concerns about public safety and negative publicity. (Nieves, 6/26)

AP: Democrats Want John Wayne's Name, Statue Taken Off Airport

In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial history, leaders of Orange County’s Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne’s name, statue and other likenesses from the county’s airport because of his racist and bigoted comments. The Los Angeles Times reported that earlier this week, officials passed an emergency resolution condemning Wayne’s “racist and bigoted statements” made in a 1971 interview and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport. (6/29)

