Stat: Despite Overall Decline, Late-Stage Cervical Cancer Cases Are Rising

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable malignancies. The introduction of HPV tests and the HPV vaccine over the past 20 years, following decades of Pap testing, have contributed to a steady decline in the disease — with one notable exception. (Chen, 8/18)

CNN: Almost Half Of Cancer Deaths Globally Are Attributable To Preventable Risk Factors, New Study Suggests

Globally, nearly half of deaths due to cancer can be attributable to preventable risk factors, including the three leading risks of: smoking, drinking too much alcohol or having a high body mass index, a new paper suggests. (Howard, 8/19)

In other public health news —

WUSF Public Media: Florida's Meningococcal Disease Outbreak Is Slowing, But Health Officials Say It's Still A Threat

Health officials say Florida's meningococcal outbreak appears to be slowing, but they still urge caution against the deadly disease. (Colombini, 8/18)

USA Today: Polio NYC: Rockland County Case Won't Spread Like COVID, Experts Say

In the early 1900s, up to 35,000 Americans a year were disabled by polio. The virus, which mainly spread during summer months, was finally tamed with a highly effective and widely embraced vaccine. For decades, transmission had disappeared in the United States. Until now. New York reported a confirmed case of paralytic polio in July, and wastewater surveillance showed the virus may have been circulating in neighboring counties since April. (Rodriguez, 8/19)

The Washington Post: What To Know About E. Coli Symptoms And How To Prevent Infection

A “fast-moving” outbreak of E. coli illness has been reported in Michigan and Ohio. While the majority of E. coli strains are harmless and play a key role in maintaining a healthy intestinal tract in humans, other strains are classified as pathogenic — meaning they can cause sickness that may lead to urinary tract infections, pneumonia and respiratory infections, according to the CDC. (Hassan, 8/18)

More health and wellness news —

NBC News: Scientists Find New Way To Break Down PFAS 'Forever Chemicals'

So scientists have tried for years to find ways to break down PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. On Thursday, researchers at Northwestern University published a study showing that PFAS can be destroyed using two relatively harmless chemicals: sodium hydroxide or lye, a chemical used to make soap, and dimethyl sulfoxide, a chemical approved as a medication for bladder pain syndrome. (Bendix, 8/18)

Axios: Over 5.5 Million U.S. Adults Use Hallucinogens, Study Finds

Hallucinogen use in the United States has increased among adults in the last two decades, a new study found. (Habeshian, 8/18)

The 19th: Gender Dysphoria Is Protected By The ADA, Court Says

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) extends protections to people with gender dysphoria, a federal appeals court found this week. (Rummler, 8/18)

USA Today: Aerobic Exercise And Simple Stretching May Both Lower Alzheimer's Risk

For older adults at risk of dementia, regular exercise from light stretching to rigorous aerobics can help slow memory and thinking decline, a new study shows. Alzheimer’s researchers said the findings are from a late-stage trial measuring exercise as a potential remedy for people with mild cognitive decline. And they described it as a new avenue to attack a neurodegenerative disease that for decades has stymied researchers and pharmaceutical companies. (Alltucker, 8/19)

Noticias Telemundo for Axios: Diabetic Latinos Could Get Diagnosis Sooner With One Small Change

Latino, Black and Asian adults are more likely to have diabetes at lower body mass indexes than non-Hispanic white adults, suggesting doctors should lower the threshold for testing. (Franco, 8/18)

KHN: Readers And Tweeters Place Value On Community Services And Life-Sustaining Care

KHN gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (8/19)

