Lawmakers Just Sent $484B Bill To Trump But They Are Already Gearing Up For Next Battle Royale

The fourth stimulus package was meant to supplement the depleted fund to help small businesses, but Democrats fought to include money for hospitals and expanded testing as well. This bill took longer to negotiate than the previous three, and it could be the last measure that gets through without an intense and public political fight.

The Associated Press: Somber Congress Delivers Nearly $500B More In Virus Aid

The measure passed Congress almost unanimously Thursday, but the lopsided tally belies a potentially bumpier path ahead as battle lines are being formed for much more ambitious future legislation that may prove far more difficult to maneuver through Congress. The bipartisan measure passed as lawmakers gathered in Washington as a group for the first time since March 27, adopting stricter social distancing rules while seeking to prove they can do their work despite the COVID-19 crisis. (Taylor and Fram, 4/24)

The Washington Post: House Passes $484 Billion Bill With Money For Small Businesses, Hospitals And Testing To Battle Coronavirus

The legislation that passed Thursday was negotiated between the Trump administration and congressional leaders after the small-business Paycheck Protection Program — created as part of Congress’s $2 trillion economic stimulus package — ran out of money last week and stopped processing loans. The new measure includes $310 billion to replenish this program, $60 billion for a separate small-business emergency loan and grant program, $75 billion for hospitals and health-care providers, and $25 billion for a new coronavirus testing program. (Werner, 4/23)

Politico: House Passes $484 Billion Relief Package After Weeks Of Partisan Battles

President Donald Trump offered a strong endorsement of the legislation earlier this week and is expected to quickly sign the aid bill. “This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people impacted and the uncertainty of it all,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in floor remarks early Thursday. Pelosi wore a cream-colored scarf around her face until she spoke and wiped down the podium before and after her remarks. (Caygle and Ferris, 4/23)

The Wall Street Journal: House Approves $484 Billion Bill To Aid Small Businesses, Hospitals

House leaders conducted Thursday’s debate and votes—the first roll-call votes since the pandemic largely shut down Congress—with the dangers of coronavirus in mind, laying out rules to keep members safe but upending decades of tradition. Lawmakers were divided into eight groups of roughly 60 people, based on the alphabetization of their last name, and asked to stay in their offices until their group was permitted to vote. As a result, the vote on the stimulus bill took about 90 minutes. (Duehren and Hughes, 4/23)

Reuters: U.S. House Passes $500 Billion Coronavirus Bill In Latest Relief Package

The House also approved a select committee, with subpoena power, to probe the U.S. response to the coronavirus. It will have broad powers to investigate how federal dollars are being spent, U.S. preparedness and Trump administration deliberations. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the panel was essential to ensure funds go to those who need them and to prevent scams. Republicans said the committee was not needed, citing existing oversight bodies, and called the panel’s creation another expensive Democratic slap at Trump. The committee was approved on a vote of 212-182, along party lines. (Zengerle and Cornwell, 4/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Lawmakers Set To Take Gloves Off In Next Coronavirus Aid Fight

With the passage of the latest coronavirus economic-relief bill, lawmakers are now turning to the next round. But Democrats, Republicans and the Trump administration have sharp policy differences over what should be in the package—and whether it is needed at all. ... This next round of talks promises to be tougher, with lawmakers raring for a fight over more state, local and tribal aid money, payments to households and businesses, mail-in voting, workplace-safety standards and other contentious issues, amid re-emerging concerns about deficit spending. Complicating matters: President Trump is eager to expand the stimulus menu, backing measures such as infrastructure spending and a payroll tax cut. (Andrews and Wise, 4/23)

Politico: 'The Political Honeymoon May Be Ending'

The ink is barely dry on Congress’ latest $484 billion check to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but an epic fight over the next massive relief bill is already in full tilt. Democrats failed to secure billions for reeling state and local governments in the last round, and they vow the money will be the centerpiece of the next chapter of talks. But they’re running into a buzzsaw named Mitch McConnell. (Everett and Ferris, 4/24)

The Washington Post: SBA Paycheck Protection Program Guidelines Ask For Some Loans To Be Returned

With Congress preparing to approve more than $300 billion in new funding for a small-business loan program, the Small Business Administration issued new guidance Thursday that suggested dozens of publicly held companies that previously received loans under the program should return the funds by May 7. (O'Connell and Gregg, 4/23)

The Washington Post: Treasury's $10 Billion Loan To USPS Could Shift Control

The Treasury Department is considering taking unprecedented control over key operations of the U.S. Postal Service by imposing tough terms on an emergency coronavirus loan from Congress, which would fulfill President Trump’s longtime goal of changing how the service does business, according to two people familiar with the matter. (Bogage and Rein, 4/23)

Politico: A Feud Over Face Masks And Pandemic Relief: Congress Returns

For the first time in nearly a month, House members returned to a largely deserted Capitol Hill. Congress — like the entire country — seemed changed forever. Or maybe not. They came by plane, train and automobile, with some lawmakers driving for days to get back to Washington to vote on a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill. They fought, as usual, about everything. (Bresnahan and Ferris, 4/23)

The New York Times: Did America Learn Anything From The Last Economic Crisis?

Those who do not remember history are condemned to repeat it. Even when that history is only a decade old, evidently. The global financial crisis, the deep recession it caused, and the weak recovery that followed have produced plenty of lessons about helping the economy escape from a period of trauma. The United States seems to be ignoring some of them in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Irwin, 4/24)

