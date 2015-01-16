Lawmakers Pledge Close Oversight Of Veterans Affairs

Top lawmakers of House and Senate veterans committees vowed to scrutinize how the VA spends money to alleviate long wait times and other problems at its facilities. Meanwhile, the agency probes reports of overmedication at a facility in Wisconsin.

The Wall Street Journal: Lawmakers Vow To Keep Close Watch On Veterans Affairs Progress, Spending

Key members of Congress are vowing to ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs follows through on reforms designed to alleviate long wait times at VA facilities that brought down the organization’s top leadership last year. Top legislators in the House and Senate veterans committees said they would scrutinize how the VA’s new leaders spend more than $16 billion in emergency funding approved last year to reform the ailing department. (Kesling, 1/15)

The Associated Press: VA To Look Into Overmedication Report At Tomah Center

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is launching an investigation into reports of overmedication and retaliatory management practices at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, the agency said Thursday. Veterans Health Administration specialists plan to visit the western Wisconsin facility within two weeks to review medication prescription practices, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday afternoon. They also plan to send representatives from the Office of Accountability Review to look into allegations of retaliatory behavior. (1/15)

