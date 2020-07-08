Lawmakers Should Allow States To Expand Medicaid, Experts Say
In a report Monday, the Bipartisan Policy Center called on Congress to make primary care a top priority. Also: what to do about your Medicare coverage if you move during the pandemic.
Modern Healthcare:
Primary Care Should Be A Top Medicaid Priority, Think Tank Says
Congress should make primary care a top priority for the Medicaid program, the nonpartisan Bipartisan Policy Center said in a report Monday. The group called on Congress to support a comprehensive framework to improve primary care by directing HHS to help states share best practices and innovations and measure and report "spending on primary care as a percentage of total healthcare spending." In addition, Congress should fully fund the Primary Care Extension Program. (Brady, 7/7)
CNBC:
How To Handle Medicare Coverage If You Relocate
For Medicare beneficiaries who are eyeing a move to another state, be sure to consider what your coverage would look like once you get there. Whether you already were planning to relocate or the coronavirus pandemic has sparked the idea, it’s important to know the various Medicare rules that apply to such moves, how costs may be different in your new state and how long you get to make changes. (O'Brien, 7/8)