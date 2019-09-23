Legal Challenge To Georgia’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’ To Kick Off In Court

A federal judge is set to hear the arguments Monday from opponents of Georgia’s new anti-abortion law who want him to stop the measure from going into effect on Jan. 1 with the court case ongoing. Meanwhile, in Tennessee, a lawsuit challenging that state's 48-hour waiting period is also scheduled to start.

The Associated Press: Judge To Hear Arguments In Challenge To Georgia Abortion Law

A federal judge is set to hear arguments over whether Georgia’s restrictive new abortion law should be allowed to take effect while a legal challenge is pending.The law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It allows for limited exceptions. (9/23)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia’s Anti-Abortion Law Gets First Day In Court

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia has asked U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to stop the law from going into effect while the case makes its way through the court system. The ACLU argued in a June complaint that the law violates a woman’s constitutional right of access to abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy, as established in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade. (Prabhu, 9/23)

The Associated Press: Tennessee Abortion Clinics Hope To Defeat Waiting Period

A federal judge will hear opening statements Monday in a lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period before abortions. Five of the state’s seven abortion clinics are suing over the law, claiming it violates the U.S. Constitution. They will try to prove in federal court in Nashville that it places an undue burden on women seeking abortions. (Loller, 9/23)

