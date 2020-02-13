Legislation Stokes Abortion Wars On Hill Ahead Of Supreme Court Oral Arguments On Major Case

The Democrats are pushing for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, which critics say would protect abortion access, while Republicans want to vote on a 20-week ban. The moves come just before long-awaited and closely watched oral arguments in front of the Supreme Court on hospital admitting privileges for abortion providers.

The Hill: Abortion Wars Flare Up In Congress

Democrats are trying to gain the upper hand in the abortion debate months before an election where President Trump is expected to paint the party as being extreme on the issue. House Democrats are pushing legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade, while Senate Republicans are gearing up for a vote on a measure that would ban the procedure after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Democrats in the House also expect to vote on a bill that would remove barriers to ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, which opponents argue would make it easier to protect access to abortions. (Hellmann, 2/13)

Roll Call: Investors Push Companies To Make Business Case On Abortion

Shareholder groups that have won corporate boardroom concessions on climate change and diversity are beginning to press corporations on women’s reproductive health issues, as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in a case that could fundamentally alter abortion rights in the United States. A group of 36 investors managing $236 billion in assets sent a letter to CEOs of more than 30 companies asking them to discuss their positions related to sexual and reproductive health care, including contraception and abortion, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by CQ Roll Call. (Weiss, 2/12)

