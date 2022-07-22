Letting ACA Tax Credits Expire Would Wreak Havoc, Insurers Warn
Along with hospital and doctors' groups, they are urging Congress to extend the subsidies before lawmakers leave Washington for their August recess, Modern Healthcare reports. Also in the news: magic mushrooms and medical device maker Hanger.
Modern Healthcare:
Insurers Exposed As Enhanced ACA Subsidies Set To Expire
Health insurance companies, providers, and millions of policyholders would suffer significant disruptions if President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats fail to extend the enhanced subsidies that drove record enrollment on the health insurance exchanges. (Tepper and Berryman, 7/22)
Bloomberg:
Shrooms, Psilocybin, Psychedelics: Black-Market Business Moves To Mainstream
Magic mushrooms are moving from the margins to the mainstream. In the past two years, at least six ’shroom dispensaries have opened in Vancouver, which recently decriminalized hard drugs and has become a key testing ground for broader policy reform. Similar—albeit more discreet—shops are opening in US cities where mushrooms have been decriminalized, such as Oakland, Calif., and Portland, Ore. (Lhooq, 7/21)
Reuters:
Medical Device Maker Hanger To Be Taken Private In $1.25 Billion Deal
Medical devices maker Hanger Inc (HNGR.N) said on Thursday it has agreed to be taken private by healthcare investment firm Patient Square Capital in a deal worth about $1.25 billion, sending its shares up more than 20%. (7/21)