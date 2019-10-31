Levels Of Disruption Caused By PG&E Power Outages A ‘Career First’ For California Health Care Providers

Controversial power outages aimed at preventing wildfires are causing disruption across California, but health care providers dealing with life-and-death matters say it's particularly vexing for them. Meanwhile, the threat of vicious Santa Ana winds looms over the state that's already been battered in recent days by the raging fires.

Sacramento Bee: Wildfires, Power Outages Take Toll On California Healthcare

Healthcare leaders told The Bee that they are confronting a level of disruption to delivering care and running their businesses that they have never seen in their careers as a result of the California wildfires and Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s planned blackouts. (Anderson, 10/30)

The New York Times: ‘Devil Winds’ Drive Southern California Fires

The downsloping gusts that begin inland and blow toward the ocean in autumn and winter bring with them warmth and dread in equal measure. They howl through the canyons of Santa Monica and whip the palm trees that line the streets of Los Angeles, driving up dust and fraying nerves. The winds, known as the Santa Anas, loom large over the collective psyche of Southern California. They have also been the defining antagonist in this season of fire, a sinister reminder that wind has the power to provoke fear and present danger in an instant. (Arango, 10/30)

The Wall Street Journal: To Fight California Fires, Firefighters Seek To Hold The Line In Sonoma

For Theodore Hiner Jr. and his crew of Grizzly Firefighters, the mission of the day was to fight any re-ignitions of the Kincade Fire literally by hand, chain-sawing brush, digging out underground flames and hand-pumping water into fresh ditches. To find underground fires amid an unseen labyrinth of roots, the 20-person crew used the backs of their bare hands to gauge the ashen earth’s temperature. “Hot spot!” they cried when an underground fire was found, and the digging began. (Lazo, 10/30)

Los Angeles Times: Extreme Winds Fuel Explosive Fire Near Reagan Library

The biggest battle Wednesday was in Ventura County, where 800 firefighters trying to control the wind-whipped fire surrounding the presidential library were stymied by intense gusts that sent embers flying far beyond the body of the blaze. Helicopters repeatedly dropped loads of water around the Reagan complex, which is perched atop a hill blanketed in dense brush, amid 60-mph winds that were strong enough to knock a person off balance. (Winton, Cosgrove, Miller and Fry, 10/30)

The Associated Press: Anger Grows As Utility Struggles To Get Its Blackouts Right

As Pacific Gas & Electric deliberately shut off power to homes and businesses to prevent wildfires, it has failed to communicate with California officials, given conflicting accounts about when the lights would go out and advised people to get information “the old-fashioned way, through calling on a landline.” (Cooper and Williams, 10/30)

