LGBTQ+ Patients Say Doctors Discriminate Against Them
A survey finds that LGBTQ+ people report more experiences of medical discrimination than cisgender people. Meanwhile, a study suggests multivitamins may have a role in improving seniors' cognition. Also: the risks of sitting, a Starbucks recall, and more.
The 19th:
LGBTQ+ Americans Report More Discrimination At The Doctor, Poll Finds
When LGBTQ+ people go to the doctor, they are more likely to be refused medical services, blamed for their health problems and discriminated against than cisgender and heterosexual people, a new 19th News/SurveyMonkey poll has found. (Rummler and Mithani, 9/15)
In other health and wellness news —
Stat:
Multivitamins Improved Cognition Of Seniors, But Questions Remain
While pharma companies struggle to show that cutting-edge therapies can treat, prevent, or slow Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, a new study suggests that a far simpler and cheaper tool could improve cognition in seniors: daily multivitamins. (Wosen, 9/14)
The Washington Post:
Are You An Active Couch Potato? How Sitting All Day Can Erase A Workout
Are you an active couch potato? Take this two-question quiz to find out: Did you work out for 30 minutes today? Did you spend the rest of the day staring at your computer and then settle in front of the television at night? If you answered yes to both questions, then you meet the definition of what scientists call “an active couch potato.” It means that, despite your commitment to exercise, you could be at risk for a variety of health problems, according to a sweeping new study of how people move — or don’t move — throughout the day. (Reynolds, 9/14)
CBS News:
Starbucks Espresso Drink Recalled Over Possible Metal Fragments
A Starbucks-branded drink has been recalled in seven states due to the possible presence of metal fragments in the bottles. The recall covers Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink, which is sold in 15-ounce bottles and is manufactured by PepsiCo, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Picchi, 9/14)
KHN:
Experts Question The Role Of White Mulberry In The Death Of Congressman’s Wife
Scientists, doctors, and pathologists are questioning the Sacramento County coroner’s conclusion that Lori McClintock’s death was related to white mulberry, a plant that has been used as an herbal remedy for centuries — and one that the coroner’s botanical consultant called “not toxic” in a letter to her office. McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), died suddenly in December from dehydration due to gastroenteritis — an inflammation of the stomach and intestines — that was caused by “adverse effects of white mulberry leaf ingestion,” according to a report from the Sacramento County coroner. The coroner ruled the death an accident. (Young, 9/14)