License Revoked From Facility Where Incapacitated Woman Was Raped Following Reports Of Maggots Found On Resident

Arizona state officials said they will seek a revocation of Hacienda's license based on findings from a recent survey and an "extremely disturbing incident involving inadequate patient care" that was reported this week. Other news on quality in care facilities and hospitals comes out of Minnesota, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Ohio.

Arizona Republic: State Moves To Revoke License After Maggots Found On Hacienda Resident

Arizona health officials have issued an intent to revoke Hacienda HealthCare's recently issued state license in the wake of a report that "several" maggots were found near the surgical incision of a 28-year-old male resident. A maggot is a legless, soft-bodied larva of a fly and looks like a white worm. (Innes, 6/14)

The Hill: Arizona Moves To Revoke Health Facility's State License After 'Several' Maggots Found On Resident

The facility is the same one in which an incapacitated female resident was raped and later gave birth last year. A male nurse has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult in connection with the assault. (Gstalter, 6/15)

Arizona Republic: Ex-Nurse Nathan Sutherland, Accused Of Raping Patient, Loses HIV Test Appeal

The former Hacienda nurse accused of raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient will have to undergo testing to determine if he has HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled. The court declined an attempt by 37-year-old Nathan Sutherland to avoid the court-ordered testing on June 3. (Burkitt, 6/14)

Pioneer Press: 11 Minnesota Nursing Homes On Federal ‘Secret’ List Of Troubled Facilities

Undignified living conditions, holes in walls, a resident found wandering outside confused — those are some of the reasons federal regulators are scrutinizing 11 Minnesota nursing homes. The focus on those facilities recently came to light after leaders of a select U.S. Senate Committee on Aging released what they characterized as a “secret” list of 400 nursing homes across the nation the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, said had patterns of health and safety violations and need tighter oversight. (Magan, 6/15)

North Carolina Health News: Feds Identify More Of NC’s Most Troubled Nursing Homes

Although the term has an anodyne sound to it, a special focus facility in the language of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) means a center that “has a history of persistent poor quality of care, as indicated by the findings of state or Federal inspection teams.” ...This month, at the urging of Pennsylvania U.S Senators Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) CMS reversed a longstanding practice of listing only two special focus facilities “participants” per state. With the change, all the candidates for the status are also being made public. Previously hundreds of other facilities known internally as candidates weren’t publicly identified for inadequate performance even though they had the same deficiencies as participants. (Goldsmith, 6/17)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Feds Release Names Of Troubled Nursing Homes In Georgia

Last week, the U.S. Senate released the names of nursing homes that have been on a troubling watch list. Up to now they’ve been kept private. The list is of “candidates” for a program giving special focus to troubled nursing homes. (Hart, 6/14)

Modern Healthcare: Safety Violations Found At MD Anderson Cancer Center By Medicare

The CMS recently found University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was in violation of several safety requirements for Medicare participation. In a series of CMS and Texas Department of State Health Services surveys, the federal agency found MD Anderson wasn't complying with the CMS' Medicare conditions of participation regarding its governing body; quality assessment and performance improvement program; patient rights; and nursing and laboratory services. (Castellucci, 6/14)

The Associated Press: Ohio Hospital Faces Lawsuits Over Legionnaires' Outbreak

Two people who say they contracted Legionnaires' disease at newly opened Ohio hospital have sued the facility and its health system. Martin and Rebecca Brown, from Orient, sued Mount Carmel Grove City in Franklin County on Tuesday. Anna Hillis, of Grove City, filed suit Friday. Sixteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires', a severe form of pneumonia, since the outbreak was made public two weeks ago. A 75-year-old woman has died after being diagnosed. (6/15)

