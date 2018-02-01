Life-Saving Cancer Treatments Can Also Cause Heart Failure For Women, Heart Association Warns

The American Heart Association is not advising against seeking cancer treatments, but wants doctors to be aware and take steps to prepare for those possible side effects.

The Washington Post: Breast Cancer Treatments Can Raise Risk Of Heart Disease, American Heart Association Warns

The American Heart Association issued a stark warning Thursday for women with breast cancer: Life-saving therapies like chemotherapy and radiation can cause heart failure and other serious cardiac problems, sometimes years after treatment. The organization said patients and doctors shouldn’t avoid the treatments but instead take steps to prevent or minimize the cardiac risks. And it stressed that breast cancer survivors can improve their chances of a long, healthy life by exercising regularly and sticking to a healthy diet. (McGinley, 2/1)

Stat: Heart Group Warns Of Cardiovascular Risks After Breast Cancer Treatment

It has been known for years that some breast cancer drugs (including some also used for other cancers) can weaken the heart muscle, causing heart failure. But the group of heart doctors is concerned that if heart symptoms arise years after cancer treatment, the link to chemo may be missed. An older class of drugs called anthracyclines, which includes doxorubicin, can kill cardiomyocytes, which make up the heart muscle, especially in older women or those with pre-existing heart disease. (Begley, 2/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription