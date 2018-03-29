Link Between SIDS And Rare Genetic Mutation Leaves Some Families More Vulnerable Than Others

The paper stressed, though, that genetics is just one of the factors that can lead to sudden and unexpected infant deaths. In other public health news: tumors, the flu, weight-loss surgery, melanoma, and hearing loss.

The Washington Post: Genetics May Make Some Babies Vulnerable To SIDS Or ‘Crib Death,’ Study Says

Sally Clark lost both her infant sons shortly after their births. In 1996, 11-week-old Christopher fell unconscious after being put to bed and never woke up. Two years later, 8-week-old Harry was found dead slumped forward in his bouncy chair. Doctors initially concluded the first boy had died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) — in which a seemingly healthy baby dies without warning and without an obvious cause. But after Clark's second child died, prosecutors in the United Kingdom charged her with murder and put her on trial. According to scholars analyzing the widely publicized case, Clark was wrongly convicted based on a statistic. An expert witness for the prosecution claimed the chance of two cases of SIDS, in an affluent family like hers, was astronomically high — 1 in 73 million. (Cha, 3/28)

Stat: Scientists Find Mini Gastrointestinal Tract Growing Inside Tumor

Embedded in a lung cancer tumor, scientists have found a gastrointestinal tract in miniature. Duke University researchers have observed rudimentary, but functional, stomachs, small intestines, and duodenums growing inside cancerous lungs — illustrating how varied and plastic these metastatic cells can be. (Keshavan, 3/29)

San Jose Mercury News: Cases Of A New Flu Strain Could Be A Second Wave Of Misery For Americans

While the season was mainly dominated by the H3N2 virus, an influenza A strain that is more severe and less receptive to vaccines than other types of the flu, influenza B has now overtaken influenza A. And that, says the CDC, could be setting the stage for a second wave of misery. (May, 3/28)

Los Angeles Times: After Weight-Loss Surgery, Singles Were More Likely To Start A Relationship And Couples Were More Likely To Split

Surgical reduction of the stomach may do more than change signals of hunger and appetite, improve metabolic function and induce substantial weight loss. New research suggests it may change some hearts as well. A large Swedish study has found that obese people who had a spouse or live-in partner and then underwent weight loss surgery were 28% more likely to become separated or divorced compared with those in a comparison group who didn't have surgery. (Healy, 3/28)

Stat: Surgeon General's Wife Treated For Melanoma Recurrence

Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Wednesday said that his wife, Lacey, who was treated for melanoma years ago, had experienced a recurrence and was undergoing surgery for metastatic melanoma. He said he was choosing to highlight their story as a way to raise awareness about the risk factors for the skin cancer. In a Facebook post, Adams outlined how exposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun or tanning beds can increase the likelihood of melanoma and described the warning signs. He said Lacey Adams used to tan frequently. (Joseph, 3/28)

The New York Times: Hearing Loss May Make You Accident Prone

People with poor hearing are at increased risk for accidents, a new study reports. Using a nationwide health survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found that of 232.2 million adults, 15.7 percent reported hearing problems; 2.8 percent were injured in an accident within three months of the survey date.The study, in JAMA Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery, tracked injuries related to driving, work, and leisure or sports. (Bakalar, 3/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription