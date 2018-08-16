Long-Term Health Benefits Of Quitting Smoking Eclipse Negative Effects From Any Weight Gain

The nicotine in cigarettes can suppress appetite and boost metabolism, and many smokers who quit who don't step up their exercise find they eat more and gain weight. In other news on smoking, a study reports no amount of secondhand smoke is safe.

The Associated Press: Study: Smokers Better Off Quitting, Even With Weight Gain

If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may seem like you're trading one set of health problems for another. But a new U.S. study finds you're still better off in the long run. Compared with smokers, even the quitters who gained the most weight had at least a 50 percent lower risk of dying prematurely from heart disease and other causes, the Harvard-led study found. (Stobbe, 8/15)

The Washington Post: Children Who Lived With Smokers Are More Likely To Die Of Lung Disease As Adults, Study Says

Childhood exposure to secondhand smoke is linked to lung disease decades later, according to a study published Thursday by the American Cancer Society. For 22 years, researchers have been following more than 70,000 adults who have never smoked. At the beginning of the study, they were asked whether they lived in a household with a smoker while they were children. Those who did were 31 percent more likely to die of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This is the first study to find a correlation between the two. (Furby, 8/16)

