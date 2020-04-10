Longer Looks: A Sidelined Epidemiologist; Trump’s Reelection Chances; Broken Agencies
Undark:
Sidelined By Scandal, A Top Disease Modeler Watches And Worries
Georgia evening in January, Eva Lee, director of the Center for Operations Research in Medicine and Health Care at the Georgia Institute of Technology, was finishing up a paper about the global spread of avian flu and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS. It was late and her husband was asleep next to her in the bedroom of their bungalow in a quiet Atlanta neighborhood. On a whim, she says, she had recently added the novel coronavirus to her analysis, and it changed everything.The 55-year-old mathematician was already widely regarded for her large-scale computational algorithms and models for tackling outbreaks and natural disasters. (Neimark, 4/9)
The Atlantic:
The Two States Where Trump’s COVID-19 Response Could Backfire In 2020
A handful of swing states will almost certainly decide the winner of November’s presidential election. And in two of them, Michigan and Florida, Donald Trump’s complicated relationship with their governors could expose him to greater political risk as the economic and social price of the coronavirus pandemic mounts. Trump faces mirror-image threats. Michigan voters could interpret Trump’s animosity toward Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer as punishing the state. By contrast, in Florida, Trump’s liability could be his close relationship with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, which is seen by many as one reason DeSantis was slow to impose a statewide stay-at-home order. (Bronstein, 4/9)
Politico:
Trump Broke The Agencies That Were Supposed To Stop The Covid-19 Epidemic
This week, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams promised that we’re entering the darkest days of the Covid-19 epidemic: “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment. Only, it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that,” Adams told Fox News’ Chris Wallace. Adams’ metaphor, evoking the two deadliest—and most shocking—moments of modern American history, came on the fourth consecutive day that U.S. deaths from Covid-19 crossed the 1,000 mark. Across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, more Americans were killed by the novel coronavirus than in either Pearl Harbor, the 9/11 attacks or the Civil War battle of Antietam. The days ahead surely will include an even grimmer toll. (Graff, 4/7)
The New York Times Magazine:
The Life And Death Shift
We photographed the medical workers on the front lines in northern Italy. These are their stories. (4/7)